Teen creates art on street sweeper

Olivia Tocher came up with the winning design. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - Some Ada County Highway District street sweepers will soon have a new look.

ACHD held a contest to design a new wrap for the sweepers, and today they announced their first winner.

Olivia Tocher, a 12th grade graphic design student at the Dennis Career Technical Education Center designed the wrap.

She got to see her art on the sweeper during an award ceremony at her school today.

Olivia says her design goes with the theme "What goes down the drain goes down the river."

"I wanted to create something that was pleasing to look at that would show the river and how beautiful it is, but also the side effects of what can go wrong if we mistreat it," she said.

Olivia received a gift card and certificate for her design.

ACHD will be giving out additional awards soon for other art that will also be featured on sweeper trucks.

