Lockdown at Washington State Capitol Campus lifted

A lockdown at the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol tweeted about the lockdown at 9:44 a.m. saying police were deployed to the Natural Resource Building and Office Building 2.

Potion of state Capitol campus under lockdown after DSHS employees said they heard gunfire. pic.twitter.com/BmPpx8WduY — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) July 12, 2017

A person left the Office Building 2 and reported hearing suspicious noises that they thought were gunfire to an employee, who then called 911 at 9:14 a.m., according to WSP spokesperson Kyle Moore.

WSP and Olympia police searched the Natural Resource Building and Office Building 2, which are connected by a parking garage. No evidence of shots fired or a gunman were found.

Police said they planned to bring in a bomb squad as a precaution to search the buildings.

