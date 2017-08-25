Gov. Brown visits Brookings following fire evacuation warnings

What used to be a 60x36' barn and barnyard with various equipment etc., courtesy of Katrina Thompson-Upton (Photo: Katrina Thompson-Upton)

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) -- Gov. Kate Brown is visiting a town in southwest Oregon affected by a large wildfire.

Brown's office said Friday that she would meet with firefighting crews at the high school in the 6,500-person town of Brookings.

More than 1,200 firefighters have been battling a 159-square-mile (412 square kilometer) blaze in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Residents of Brookings are under an evacuation warning in case hot, windy weather over the weekend pushes flames closer to town.

There is no containment of the fire, although crews have made progress digging out fire lines to stop its spread.

The fire started July 12 from a lightning strike and expanded rapidly last week amid hot and windy conditions similar to the ones expected Friday and Saturday.

The fire was listed as the top firefighting priority in the nation on Tuesday.

More than 1,700 homes are threatened by the fire and six have been burned. Close to 30 other buildings have been damaged.

