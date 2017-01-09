Snow damages horse shelter in Middleton

Fortunately none of the horses were injured when the roof of their shelter collapsed.

MIDDLETON - The weather caused some serious damage to a horse shelter in Middleton.

The nonprofit Blazing Hope Youth Family Ranch is asking for help after the snow collapsed its horse shelter.

Thankfully none of the horses were hurt.

The youth family ranch is a service provider for Ada and Canyon County Juvenile Probation departments.

They teach kids work ethic and respect by teaching young people how to care for, feed, exercise and ride the horses.

To help get their roof fixed they've set up a GoFundMe page.

