Shooting victim identified as Pullman teen

Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta

LATAH COUNTY -- A manhunt for two teenagers wanted in connection with the killing of another young man continued Friday.

The Latah County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Timothy Jacob Reeves of Pullman, Washington.

Investigatiors say warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Keegan Tennant and 18-year-old Matthew McKetta. The suspects may be in a stolen white 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with Idaho license plate 1B X8758.

Tennant, the son of a Pullman police commander, is charged as an adult with felony counts of involuntary manslaughter; attempted murder in the first degree; principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

MORE: Latah County searching for homicide suspects

McKetta is wanted on charges of principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

Officials say Reeves was shot to shot to death earlier theis week near Troy, Idaho. His body was found in a rural area Wednesday. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about either of these individuals or their vehicle is urged to contact the Latah County Sheriff's Office at 208-882-2216.

© 2017 KTVB-TV