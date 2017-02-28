(Photo: Jim Maguire) (Photo: (Photo: Jim Maguire))

SAN FRANCISCO — Declarations by close to 250 women and men describe one of the nation's largest jewelry companies, which operates under the name of Kay Jewelers and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry as a hotbed for sexual harassment where senior men treated young saleswomen as their private harems, groping, demeaning and demanding sex in return for better jobs and job security, the Washington Post reported Monday.

The declarations are part of a private class-action arbitration case first filed in 2008 that alleges female employees at the conglomerate were routinely sexually harassed, paid less and passed over for promotion.

Sterling, which has its headquarters near Akron, Ohio, operates close to 1,500 stores in the United States.

Chief executives of Sterling's parent company Signet Jewelers, including CEO Mark Light, are among those accused of demanding sexual favors, according to documents filed in the case.

The Post has been seeking access to the sworn statements for several years but it wasn't until Sunday night that the more than 1,300 pages of statements were released to the newspaper.

The class-action case includes 69,000 current and former females employees of Sterling. However, David Bouffard, vice president for Signet Corporate Affairs, said in a statement to USA TODAY that "the arbitration matter contains no legal claims of sexual harassment."

The statements describe top male managers at the company sending "scouting" parties to stores to find female staffers to target for sex.

The managers so frequently demanded sex from female workers in exchange for better positions within the company that there was an internal phrase for it — "going to the big stage," the Post reported.

Sterling disputed the allegations.

"We have thoroughly investigated the allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by the facts and certainly do not reflect our culture," said Bouffard.

In the nine years since it was filed, the class-action suit has never included legal claims of sexual harassment or hostile work environment discrimination, he said.

"The only claims certified to proceed on a class-wide basis relate to alleged unintentional gender pay and promotions discrimination. Despite years of litigation, millions of pages of documentation and numerous depositions, claimants’ counsel have chosen not to proceed with sexual harassment claims. These allegations are being publicized by claimants’ counsel to present a distorted, negative image of the company," Bouffard said.

Many of the allegations go back decades and "involve a very small number of individuals in a workforce of more than 84,000 during the class period," he added.

