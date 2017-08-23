Here are the luckiest Powerball numbers

Powerball’s latest jackpot has soared to a whopping $700 million, but which numbers are the luckiest?

What numbers should you choose?

Below is a guide to which Powerball numbers seem to be the luckiest (Powerball lottery data includes information from every drawing since Sept. 30, 2015):

TOP 15 WHITE BALLS

32 drawn 25 times

64 drawn 24 times

16 drawn 22 times

23 drawn 22 times

28 drawn 21 times

40 drawn 20 times

52 drawn 20 times

62 drawn 20 times

69 drawn 19 times

3 drawn 18 times

68 drawn 18 times

9 drawn 17 times

10 drawn 17 times

20 drawn 17 times

41 drawn 17 times

TOP 15 RED POWERBALL NUMBERS

9 drawn 14 times

10 drawn 10 times

21 drawn 10 times

2 drawn seven times

4 drawn seven times

8 drawn seven times

11 drawn seven times

20 drawn seven times

22 drawn seven times

1 drawn six times

16 drawn six times

18 drawn five times

23 drawn five times

7 drawn four times

26 drawn four times

Which numbers are drawn the least? Ball #35 wins that designation having only been pulled five times with Powerball #14 only pulled just three times.

EVEN LUCKIER?

But wait… All that data is only from the last two years. What are the luckiest numbers in Powerball history? Lottonumbers.com lists the 10 most-drawn white balls as follows:

26 drawn 275 times

16 drawn 272 times

41 drawn 270 times

22 drawn 267 times

32 drawn 267 times

28 drawn 265 times

42 drawn 264 times

23 drawn 263 times

40 drawn 263 times

29 drawn 262 times

What about the Powerball? Red balls 6 and 20 share the top spot, each having been pulled 81 times.

OTHER STATS

There are 69 white balls and 26 red Powerballs used in each drawing, which takes place at 10:59 p.m. EST every Wednesday and Saturday. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls and the one Powerball pulled in the drawing. The odds of doing that are one in 292,201,338.

Here are the other prize payouts as listed on Powerball's site:

- Match all five white balls drawn win $1 million. Odds: 1 in 11,688,053.52

- Match four white balls and the Powerball win $50,000. Odds: 1 in 913,129.18

- Match four white balls win $100. Odds: 1 in 26,525.17

- Match three white balls and the Powerball win $100. Odds: 1 in 14,494.11

- Match three white balls win $7. Odds: 1 in 579.76

- Match two white balls and the Powerball win $7. Odds: 1 in 701.33

- Match one white ball and the Powerball win $4. Odds: 1 in 91.98

- Match the Powerball win $4. Odds: 1 in 38.32

© 2017 WKYC-TV