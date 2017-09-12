Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns following new sex abuse allegation

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is pictured on September 25, 2015. (JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation Tuesday. It comes after a man purporting to be Murray's cousin stepped forward claiming Murray sexually abused him in the mid-1970s when he was a boy.

“I am announcing my resignation as mayor, effective at 5 p.m. tomorrow," Murray said in a statement.

The new accusation is the latest sex abuse allegation against Murray in the past several months. Murray says the accusations are false.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business," Murray's statement continued.

“I’m proud of all that I have accomplished over my 19 years in the Legislature, where I was able to pass what were at the time the largest transportation packages in state history, a landmark gay civil rights bill and a historic marriage equality bill.

“And I am proud of what we have accomplished together at the City during my time as mayor, passing a nation-leading $15 minimum wage, and major progressive housing affordability and police accountability legislation, as well as negotiating an agreement to build a world-class arena that I believe in time will bring the NHL and NBA to Seattle.

“But it has also become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside.

“To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation.

“In the interest of an orderly transition of power, Council President Bruce Harrell will become Mayor upon my resignation, and will decide within the following five days whether he will fill out the remainder of my term. During this time Director of Operations Fred Podesta has been tasked with leading the transition.”

If Harrell does not fill out the term, the city council would have to vote on who among them would be acting mayor.

Joseph Dyer, the man claiming to be Murray's cousin, submitted a signed declaration about the alleged abuse to attorney Lincoln Beauregard, who is representing fellow accuser Delvonn Heckard.

The news of the new allegation broke just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Murray canceled a scheduled press conference about KeyArena moments later.

Harrell and councilmember Debora Juarez declined to immediately comment on the new accusation.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan and urban planner Cary Moon will face off in November to see who becomes the next mayor. Both released statements Tuesday calling for Murray to resign.

Murray announced in May he would not seek a second term after the Heckard accusations came out.

