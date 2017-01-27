Search for stranded horse turns up empty

Horses stranded (Photo: Valley County Sheriff's Office)

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO - A search for a second horse trapped in deep snow near Boulder Lake in Valley County has turned up empty.

This after crews rescued another horse last week by pulling it from the remote mountain using a helicopter. That horse, named Ryat, is being care for and is expected to make a full recovery.

Idaho Horse Rescue says they searched for an hour and a half Thursday and used a thermal imaging camera, but didn't find the white horse.

They have no plans of searching the area again, unless a sighting of the horse is reported. Rescuers say the horse was injured in an attack from some sort of predator, and has likely died.

