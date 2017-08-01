AMBER alert canceled for Mead toddler, girl found safe

MEAD, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office canceled an AMBER alert Tuesday after initially reporting a 16-month-old was in danger and in the custody of her biological father.

Summer C. Fechner is a 16-month-old who was originally named missing on Tuesday. She was found safe in the custody of her father, David Reed, at a family shelter in Spokane's East Central neighborhood.

Reed is the child's biological father. Authorities initially said Reed recently got a new job but quit Tuesday morning and reportedly tried to sell the child's stroller yesterday for money to go to a garage sale. Officials initially said he has a history of drug use and bi-polar activity, however on Tuesday afternoon when he was located, he did not face any charges for the incident.

"This is a report that we were taking and the safety of the child is of the utmost concern," Deputy Mark Gregory from SCSO said. "That's why the AMBER Alert was issued, and we are glad that the child is safe."

Gregory said they are taking down the information to continue the investigation and forward it on to Child Protective Services.

This story has been updated.

