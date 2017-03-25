S. Idaho woman, 90, faces manslaughter charge after crash

Police lights (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS -- A 90-year-old southcentral Idaho woman who police say ran a stop sign and killed a 62-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter.

The Times-News reports in a story on Saturday that Shirley Ann Lund of Albion is scheduled to appear in Cassia County Magistrate Court on March 31.

Lund has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Lund ran a stop sign in her 2001 Buick LeSabre in November in the town of Burley and struck a 1993 Chevrolet pickup being driven by Kelly Robinson.

Police say Robinson was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.

