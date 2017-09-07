Rock-a-thon set to benefit teenage parents

Marian Pritchett High School (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - After getting pregnant in high school, Trinity Schiess says she really didn't know what to do. What she did know was that balancing high school and taking care of a baby was going to be extremely difficult.



Trinity's grandma found out about the Booth Marian Pritchett School in Boise, a special school organized by the Salvation Army for teenage parents that teaches a regular high school curriculum as well as courses on parenting.

So, Trinity signed up for classes, moved from Colorado, and quickly became part of the close-knit community.



"It's nice to have other teenage parents that we can be friends with and we all understand each other and we don't judge - no one judges each other, so its just nice," said Schiess.



One of the biggest challenges for teenage parents is finding and paying for child care while they are in school trying to earn their diploma. For students at the Marian Pritchett School though, childcare is offered for free while they are off at class.



Lindsay Klein with the Salvation Army is a social worker at the school. She says for her the most important thing is providing students resources to help them succeed.

"I feel a lot of our students wouldn't be able to finish school if it wasn't for a program like this," said Klein.

The school provides resources like a school store which is stocked with items donated to the school from the community. Students earn credits to use at the store with good attendance and class participation.



"I've paid for diapers once since last August, it's a lot of help, and it's amazing," said Schiess.



Providing students with even more resources is the big goal for the future. To do that, the school is working to raise money for a brand-new campus and community resource center.

The plans for the new campus include a 45,500 square-foot, two-level, multipurpose building to house the community center and school

The new campus will more than double the capacity of the school, and expand the types of support the Salvation Army provides to enrolled students and their young children, including two new early learning and preschool education classrooms.

The community has already raised a large chunk of the $11 million needed for the project, but the Salvation Army is still short of their goal by a few million dollars.

To help reach that goal, one Idaho based company is stepping up. On Friday, Scentsy will hold their annual Rock-a-thon to benefit the new school.

From 6 am to 6 pm, people will be rocking back in forth in rocking chairs on the Scentsy campus. Scentsy will be donating $250 per chair, per hour, for 12 hours as long as the chairs are in motion.

They hope to raise $250,000 in one day.

School officials say that kind of support from Scentsy and the community means everything.



"The students have cheerleaders here and we also know that the community's behind these teens so they can have the best lives possible," said Klein.

For Trinity, the support is a sign of hope for teens just like her.

"You can do it if you are pregnant and a teenager if you have a kid, it's do able, it’s like a family, we're just a huge family here," said Schiess.

For more information on the Scentsy rock-a-thon click here

