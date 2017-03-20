Residents warned about rising Snake and Payette rivers

Payette River (Photo: KTVB)

Authorities are warning the public to be on the lookout for rising rivers near the Idaho-Oregon border.

The Payette River is expected to rise through this evening before it starts to recede. It is not forecast to reach minor flood stage in Payette today. However, the Payette River is expected to rise again Tuesday through Thursday and crest at minor flood stage Thursday morning.

The Snake River is expected to continue to rise through Thursday before starting to recede.

Residents are encouraged to monitor river levels near their property and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Sand bags can be purchased at Darts True Value in Payette.

Sand is available at the following locations:

-Highway 95 (across from the Maverick in Payette)

-May Trucking in Payette

-Noxious Weed & Gopher on South Main in Payette

-Highway 52 and Blacks Bridge Road (New Plymouth)

-Payette County Fairgrounds (New Plymouth)

