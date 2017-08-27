Residents trapped in homes continue to battle Hurricane Harvey aftermath

HOUSTON - Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday evening, several viewers reached out to KTVB about friends and family members living in affected areas.

In Dickinson, Texas, 30 miles from downtown Houston, Kristy Loye and her family are trapped inside their home.

RELATED: KHOU crew helps rescue truck driver trapped in flood waters

"You couldn't get your car through a street if you tried," Loye said. "People are saying they've never seen anything like it before. I live less than two miles from a bayou that has busted through its banks and flooded our entire subdivision."

Outside of her house, a torrential downpour with no signs of letting up.

"We can hear the helicopters buzzing overhead we can hear the boats as they go up and down the streets," said Loye.

There have been people stranded on rooftops and inside cars on what used to be streets and highways. Among those rescued, several women living in a nursing home in Dickinson.

Buck Hussain lives in Katy, Texas, which is 20 miles from Houston.

"This kind of devastation has never happened here, this far inland," said Hussain. "People are being rescued by boats, I mean the Coast Guard is out and about."

MORE: President Trump traveling to Texas Tuesday to survey Hurricane Harvey damage

Loye and Hussain are lucky, as water hasn't found its way into their home yet.

"Our current task to pray to keep that water away," said Loye.

If it does, her family is ready. They have enough food and water to last at least three days.

"We just started pushing everything to the back to save as much as we could and took all the essential items upstairs, the fire extinguisher and tools," said Loye. "If we had to bust through the roof to get out of the attic, you start making those kind of plans."

The tragedy of Hurricane Harvey is still unfolding as the rains will continue into the week, but when the rain does stop, the humanitarian need will continue for weeks, months, even years.

Some are predicting that the fallout from Hurricane Harvey will be on par or even surpass the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina.

RELATED: Nursing home residents rescued from waist-deep flood water

Two volunteers from Idaho with the American Red Cross will drive to Austin, Texas on Monday morning with an emergency response vehicle equipped with immediate necessities such as water, food, and hygiene items. A spokesperson says they will send more volunteers from Idaho as needed.

If you would like to help their relief efforts you can make a donation and that will go to the operation in Texas.

© 2017 KTVB-TV