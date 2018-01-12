Researchers give outlook on Idaho's water year

Snow in Idaho (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- Idaho water center agencies from across the state met in Boise Friday to compare notes on how things look so far in terms of the water year, and how much water is avaible in the reservoir system.

Compared to last year, the experts say, this year is shaping up to be much drier. Troy Lindquist with the National Weather Service said that the recent springlike conditions have not helped the snowpack levels.

"The problem, is we've had pretty warm weather systems coming through, so we've ended up with a lot of rain and not as much snow as we'd like to see, especially up in the mountains," he said.

In December, researchers determined the snowpack at Mores Creek Summit was only half of average for that itme of year.

Although last year's "Snowpocalypse" - and the spring flooding that followed - caused some headaches for local residents, water storage will be important once summer rolls back around.

Luckily, Idaho is not entirely reliant on Mother Nature.

"We do have good carry-over in our reservoir systems, which is a really good thing - that's going to help us out to help offset some of the dry conditions we are currently seeing," Lindquist said.

And researchers are optimistic that the remaining winter months will bring the snow craved by weather watchers and ski enthusiasts alike.

"That dry weather pattern does look like it's going to change for the better," Lindquist said."For the next three months it looks like we are going to favor some wetter-than-normal conditions for like the northern Rockies and parts of Idaho, especially the eastern part of the state."

