Report: Russians Impersonated Real American Muslims to Stir Chaos on Social Media
The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is still underway. And now sources are stating that Russians impersonated American muslims to stir chaos on social media during the same time. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KTVB 5:18 PM. MDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Man exonerated after 14 years on Death Row charged…Sep 27, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Boise schools could end semester before Christmas…Sep 27, 2017, 12:44 p.m.
-
Ontario to collect 1 percent sales taxSep 27, 2017, 5:27 p.m.