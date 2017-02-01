(Photo: Ashley Glawe Facebook page)

It's not a new fashion trend...

Ashley Glaw of Portland said she was showing off her pet ball python, Bart, when the snake decided her gauged ear hole would be a cool place to hang out.

"I realized I wasn't going to be able to get him out myself without hurting him," said Glaw.

That's when she called 911 and the fire department showed up. The firefighters tried to get the snake out of her ear, but they were unsuccessful and Glaw's daughter's grandmother took her to the hospital.

Glaw posted a picture to her social media account from the emergency room.

The doctors were able to free him after they numbed her ear and used Vaseline to slide the snake out.

Lesson learned: snakes and gauges don't mix.

Bart and Ashley are doing fine.

