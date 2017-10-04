Light the Night (Photo: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

BOISE - The streets of downtown Boise will light up Thursday night in support of people affected by leukemia and lymphoma.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the annual Light the Night Walk.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today.

LLS says they are working to make cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere.

LLS Area Director Lauren Olsen says Thursday night is really the highlight of the year.

"To see that sea downtown in the evening of red lanterns - thousands of red lanterns with dots of white - knowing those survivors are supported in the community, it's just a magical and heartwarming experience," said Olsen

Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to walk with to raise money in support of our mission.

This year LLS has set a goal of raising $400,00. Event organizers say they are close to meeting that already, and are excited to likely exceed their goal.

The event kicks off Thursday night at 5 pm. The 1.1 mile walk will start from Capitol Park, and head through Downtown.

For more information, click here .

© 2017 KTVB-TV