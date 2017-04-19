Positive Changes Hypnosis Center closed

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
ISP releases new info on bus rollover crash
-
Human remains found in Elmore County
-
Boise lawmaker burned in cooking accident
-
Boise State dropping wrestling program
-
Steve Stephens kills self in Erie, PA
-
The meaning of medical arts
-
Treasure Valley housing in short supply
-
Does cloud seeding increase snowfall?
-
Boise River hits season high
-
Free health clinic at Expo Idaho
More Stories
-
ISP: At least 12 students injured in Lincoln Co.…Apr 18, 2017, 1:23 p.m.
-
Medical arts: 'Dr. J' paints with surgical toolsApr 18, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Boise State to drop wrestling program, possibly add baseballApr 18, 2017, 4:57 p.m.