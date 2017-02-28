Idaho Voter Resources

Idaho voters (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned veteran at the polls, taking part in the democratic election process can often feel somewhat overwhelming. Many voters are unsure if they're registered to vote, where their polling place is located, or would like to know how to request an absentee ballot.

Fortunately, the State of Idaho provides a handy website with a wealth of voter resources.

You can also find links to individual resource pages below:

Check your voter registration

Check your polling place

Voter registration form (PDF)

Fill out a party affiliation form (PDF)

Absentee ballot request form - primary (PDF)

Where to send my absentee ballot request

Identification at the polls

A Citizen's Guide to Participation

