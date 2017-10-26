VOTER GUIDE: See what's on your ballot for the November election

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to decide a number of local elections, including mayoral and city council races, as well as funding requests from school districts and other local tax districts.
Below you will find a county-by-county look at the races and requests on ballots across southwestern and central Idaho.
Important dates:
- Oct. 23 - Early voting begins
- Oct. 27 - Last day for mail-in absentee ballot application
- Nov. 3 - Last day for early voting and in-person absentee voting
- Nov. 7 - Election Day. Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last day to return absentee ballots to county clerk by 8 p.m.
ADA COUNTY
City of Boise
City Council Seat 2 (vote for one)
- Paul E. Fortin
- Logan J. Kimball
- Rachel Misnick
- Lisa Sanchez
- Frank Walker
City Council Seat 4 (vote for one)
- Crispin Gravatt
- Naomi Johnson
- TJ Thomson
- Nicolas Way
City Council Seat 6 (vote for one)
- Michelle Yvonne Doane
- Caleb Hansen
- Nicholas Jones
- Holli Woodings
Temporary Override Levy Revision
- Request to revise assessment period for open spaces levy
Ballot question:
On November 3, 2015, Boise City voters approved a temporary override levy with 74% of the vote to protect clean water and drinking water, wildlife habitat, critical open space, and native plant species, and enhance recreation opportunities and trails through the purchase of property and improvement projects in areas such as the Boise Foothills and the Boise River. Due to a clerical error, the approved levy was not assessed in the first fiscal year. To ensure that the will of the voters is preserved, shall the City of Boise, Idaho be authorized to revise the assessment period of the previously-approved temporary override levy to the two fiscal years beginning October 1, 2017 and ending September 30, 2019? If approved the final total amount collected through this override levy will remain equal to ten million dollars, as was originally approved by voters in 2015. None of the money will be spent on administrative costs and there will be oversight by a citizens' advisory committee and annual audit.
City of Eagle
City Council (vote for two)
- Miranda Gold
- Robert J. Koellisch
- Jill Mitchell
- Kenny Pittman
Eagle Fire Protection District
Commissioner, Subdistrict 1
- Brad Pike, Sr.
Commissioner, Subdistrict 3
- George Schnarre
- Josh Tanner
City of Garden City
Mayor
- John G. Evans
City Council (vote for two)
- Elfreda Higgins
- Jeanne Jackson-Heim
- Jeff Souza
City of Kuna
City Council (vote for two)
- Richard C. Cardoza
- Warren Christensen
- Charles Ericson
- Ramona Martin
- Paul Schepper
Kuna Rural Fire District
Commissioner, Subdistrict 2
- Tim Crawford
- Randall Feaster
Commissioner, Subdistrict 3
- Mike Smith
Commissioner, Subdistrict 4
- Hal Harris
- Bob Humphrey
City of Meridian
City Council Seat 2
- Joe Borton
City Council Seat 4 (vote for one)
- Treg A. Bernt
- Dom Gelsomino
- Jordan Moorhouse
- Rick Valenzuela
City Council Seat 6
- Luke Cavener
- Josh Cummings
- David R. McKinney
City of Star
City Council Seat 3
- Ashley Freeman
- Michael Keyes
- Richard Lockett
City Council Seat 4
- David P Hershey
- Ron Thompson
Star Mayor Recall
Petitioners' Statement:
We respectfully demand that Star City Mayor Chad Bell be recalled by the registered voters
of the City of Star for the following reasons: Since taking office in January 2016 Mayor Bell, through word and deed, has failed to represent his constituents of the City of Star; In City
Council Meetings, and During Public Hearings, Mayor Bell has ignored the testimony and
requests of the citizens of Star in matters of concern regarding high density growth that is
not harmonious with the Star City Code, the City's Comprehensive Plan, or the general
welfare of the citizens of Star.
Mayor Chad Bell's Statement:
As your mayor it is my sworn duty to make sure the laws and ordinances of the State of Idaho and the City of Star are upheld and followed. We have a Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance that need to be followed when we make land use decisions - even if some disagree. My desire for Star is to ensure that as growth occurs we have BALANCE both in housing and commercial and retail business. I will stand up for what is right even if a few say I don't listen to the "will of the People". I believe the good people of Star want a leader that will ensure that things are done right. Star is a wonderful place to live and has been my home for over 26 years and I hope to be a vital part for many more years. I invite you to be a part also - LET'S MOVE FORWARD! Please let your voice be heard. VOTE AGAINST THE RECALL.
Star City Council Recall
Petitioners' Statement:
We respectfully demand that Star City Councilman Kevin Nielsen should be recalled by the
registered voters of the City of Star for the following reasons: Since taking office in January
2016 Councilman Nielsen, through word and deed, has failed to represent his constituents
of the City of Star; In City Council Meetings, and During Public Hearings, Councilman Nielsen has ignored the testimony and requests of the citizens of Star in matters of concern regarding high density growth that is not harmonious with the Star City Code, the City's Comprehensive Plan, or the general welfare of the citizens of Star.
Councilman Kevin Nielsen's Statement:
Your vote today AGAINST the recall is very important and will have a significant impact in
our city - thank you for voting! For two years, I have carefully followed the laws of Star and Idaho and protected the Constitutional rights of our people. I have followed the city's comprehensive plan exactly as it is written. Because I stood strong in the face of demands for the city to violate the law, operate outside its jurisdiction, ignore Star's comprehensive plan for growth and tread on the rights guaranteed by our constitution, a small faction has falsely claimed I don't listen to the "will of the people." They wrongly suggest that if you recall the Mayor and I, your voice will be heard. That's false because if successful, replacement officials will be appointed without your vote or consent, the laws will remain the same and nothing but faces will change. Star is a great place to live and I invite all to participate constructively in the inevitable growth and change happening in Star. I believe the Will of the People is that its government follow the law - that's the oath I took and I am determined to keep! Vote AGAINST the recall.
ADAMS COUNTY
City of Council
Mayor
- Bruce D. Gardner, DVM
Council Member (vote for two)
- Ike Martinez
- Write-in
City of New Meadows
Council Member (vote for two)
- Rory Mehen
- Carol Rhodes-Bond
- Darla A. Weber
Council Member (vote for one)
- Daryl Norris
Special Bond Election
- Revenue bonds
- $3,388,500
- For improvements to city's domestic water system
Ballot question:
Shall the City of New Meadows be authorized to incur an indebtedness and to issue and sell its revenue bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $3,388,500 to pay a portion of the costs of acquiring and constructing improvements and betterments to the domestic water system of the city, the bonds to mature over a period which may be less than but which shall not exceed forty (40) years and be payable solely from the revenues of the domestic water system of the city, all as more fully provided in Ordinance 349-2017 adopted on September 11, 2017?
Formation of Fire District
- Ballot question: "Shall the Bear Fire District be created?"
BLAINE COUNTY
City of Bellevue
Alderman (vote for three)
- Ned Burns
- Kathryn Goldman
- Shaun Mahoney
City of Carey
Mayor
- Randall Patterson
Council Member (vote for two)
- Lane Durtschi
- Duane Edgington
City of Hailey
City Council Seat 1 (vote for one)
- Jeff Bacon
- Martha Burke
City Council Seat 2 (vote for one)
- Henno Heitur
- Kaz Thea
Proposition 1
- Repeal and refund of development impact fees for nonresidential construction
Ballot question:
An initiative of the City Of Hailey amending Section 15.16.130 Of The Hailey Municipal Code by repealing development impact fees for all construction except for residential construction within the City Of Hailey and by adding a new Section 15.16.140 of the Hailey Municipal Code by requiring the City Of Hailey to refund development impact fees previously paid to the City Of Hailey for all construction except for residential construction within the City Of Hailey. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition One be approved?
Proposition 2
- Initiative proposing a repeal of annual business licence renewals
Ballot question:
An initiative of the City Of Hailey amending Section 5.02.050 of the Hailey Municipal Code by eliminating the renewal of a business license for a business in the City Of Hailey provided the business has an approved business license and the business remains at the same location. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition Two be approved?
City of Ketchum
Mayor
- Neil Bradshaw
- Nina Jonas
Council Member (vote for two)
- Amanda Breen
- Anne Corrock
- Shannon Flavin
- Mickey Garcia
- Baird Gourlay
- Courtney Hamilton
- Anastasia Horan
- Shawn Phillips
City of Sun Valley
Council Member (vote for two)
- Brad DuFur
- Keith Saks
General Obligation Bond
- $17,500,000
Ballot question:
Shall the City of Sun Valley, Idaho (the "City") issue and sell its negotiable general obligation bonds up to the amount of $17,500,000 for the purpose of financing the replacement, reconstruction and improvement of roads, bicycle and pedestrian paths, bridges and related infrastructure throughout the City in accordance with the City's transportation plan, and to pay costs of issuance of such bonds, said bonds due in such installments as fixed by the Mayor and Council of the City, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as provided in Ordinance No. 518 adopted by the Council of the City on September 7, 2017?
BOISE COUNTY
City of Crouch
Mayor
- Robert Powell
Council Member
- Dana Hinson
Garden Valley School District No. 71
Supplemental Levy
- $350,000 per year for two years
- For maintaining and operating schools
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of the Garden Valley School District No. 71, Boise County, Idaho, be
authorized to levy a supplemental levy, in the amount of $350,000 per year for a period of 2 years
commencing with the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2018, for the purpose of paying all lawful obligations of the District and the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Garden Valley School District No. 71, Boise County, Idaho adopted on September 18, 2017?
City of Horseshoe Bend
Mayor
- Patrick B. Goff
Council Member (vote for two)
- Robin A. Green
- Ryan Stirm
Council Member (vote for one)
- Curtis J. Corvinus
City of Idaho City
Mayor
- Scott D. Campbell
- Phillip J. Canody
- Steven F. Green
Council Member (vote for two)
- Holly Call
- Harley D. Hillyard
- David J. Martin
- Peter Scarborough
City of Placerville
Council Member (vote for two)
- Clark K. Cassel
- Dale R. Chesnut
- James M. Wells
- Garden Valley School District
CAMAS COUNTY
City of Fairfield
Council Member (vote for two)
- Doug Hoskinson
- Josh Pine
CANYON COUNTY
City of Caldwell
Mayor
- Ted Brumet
- Garret L. Nancolas
City Council Seat 1
- Mike Pollard
- Magda Ruano
- Tressa Dodge
City Council Seat 2
- Terrence E. Biggers
- Dennis Callsen
City Council Seat 3
- Jack Linton
- Brian A. Ruehl
- Evangeline M. Beechler
- Robert M. Hopper
City Council Seat 5
- Chris M. Allgood
Caldwell Rural Fire Protection District
Commissioner, Subdistrict 2
- Curt E. Krantz
- Lee. C. Belt
Caldwell School District No. 132
Plant Facilities Levy
- $2,510,000 per year for 10 years
- Requires 60 percent approval to pass
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 132, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of sixty percent (60%) of the electors in the District voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Two Million Five Hundred Ten Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($2,510,000.00) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Two Million Five Hundred Ten Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($2,510,000.00) for ten (10) years for the purposes of (i) repairing and maintaining buildings and facilities in the District, and (ii) furnishing and equipping buildings and facilities, including all lighting, heating, transportation, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate said buildings and facilities; such Levy, if approved, to replace, and not be in addition to, the District's existing School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy?
City of Greenleaf
Mayor
- Bradley Holton
City Council Seat 3
- Kurt Kopadt
- Frank Morse
City Council Seat 4
- Steven G. Jett
- Brandon Shores
City of Melba
Mayor
- Cory Dickard
City Council (vote for two)
- Hal Forsgren
- Christopher Hinderliter
City of Middleton
City Council (vote for two)
- Lenny Riccio
- Tyson Sparrow
- Ray. L. Waltemate
- Rob Kiser
City of Nampa
Mayor
- Bob Henry
- Debbie Kling
- Melissa Sue Robinson
City Council Seat 1
- Brian C. Raybon
- Victor Rodriguez
- Kenny Wroten
- Amber L. Queen
City Council Seat 3
- Jeff Kirkman
- Rick Hogaboam
City Council Seat 5
- Arturo Gonzalez
- Randy Haverfield
- Alan C. Jones
Nampa School District No. 131
Supplemental Levy
- $9,375,000 per year for two years
- MORE: Nampa School District seeks $20M levy
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Nampa School District No. 131, Canyon County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of Nine Million Three Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($9,375,000) per year for a period of two (2) years commencing with fiscal year beginning 2018 for the purposes of maintaining current programs and services; maintaining certificated teaching positions; enhancing and updating technology and curriculum; providing additional support for activity, athletic, music and performing arts programs; providing for building and playground upgrades, providing for other operational costs; and providing for an annual independent audit to verify funds were spent as approved by voters?
Nampa-Vallivue school districts excise/annexation
- Request to excise real property from Nampa School District No. 131 and to annex property to Vallivue School District No. 139
- MORE: Parents hope to change school district boundaries
Ballot question:
Shall the real property legally described as follows:
Beginning at the northwest corner of Section 3, Township 3 North, Range 2 West, Boise Meridian;
Thence south 1 mile, more or less, to the southwest corner of Section 3;
Thence east 1 mile, more or less, to the southeast corner of Section 3;
Thence north 1 mile, more or less, to the northeast corner of Section 3;
Thence west 1 mile, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING;
be excised from Nampa School District No. 131 and annexed to the Vallivue School District No. 139, and shall such real property assume the appropriate proportion of any bonded debt, and interest thereon, of Vallivue School District No. 139?
City of Notus
Mayor
- David E. Porterfield
- Philip Ryan
City Council (vote for three)
- Mo Shamseldin
- Richard A. Wallace Jr.
City of Parma
City Council (vote for three)
- Chantell Gergen
- Myron Jenkins IV
- Kristey A. Jensen
- Jerry Padilla
- Rhonda Price
- Glenda Zimmerman
City of Star
City Council Seat 3
- Ashley Freeman
- Michael Keyes
- Richard Lockett
City Council Seat 4
- David P. Hershey
- Ron Thompson
City of Wilder
City Council (vote for two)
- Domitila "Tila" Godina
- Roger G. Howell
- Robert Rivera
City Council (vote for one)
- Elena A. Villanueva
Wilder Free Library District
Plant Facilities Levy
- $85,000 per year for two years
- For remodel of old fire station into a library
- Requires 55 percent approval to pass
Ballot question:
Shall Wilder Free Library District be authorized to levy a two year plant facilities property tax levy not to exceed the sum of Eighty-Five Thousand and no/100 dollars [$85,000.00] commencing in fiscal year 2018-2019 and in ammount not to exceed Eighty-Five Thousand and no/100 dollars [$85,000.00] commencing in fiscal year 2019-2020; for the purpose of funding the completion of the construction of a remodel of the Old Wilder Rural Fire District Fire Station into a library? Fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors voting in this election must be in favor thereof to approve the proposed dollar amount to be collected.
Wilder Rural Fire Protection District
Commissioner, Subdistrict 2
- Darrell W. Jackson
- DeAngelo M. Enrico
Commissioner, Subdistrict 3
- Danny J. Renfro
- Dennis Harvey
CASSIA COUNTY
City of Albion
Council Member (vote for two)
- Zack Alexander
- Michael L. Gailey
- Kevin Lloyd
City of Burley
Mayor
- Steve Ormond
- Merlin Smedley
Council Member (vote for three)
- Bryce Morgan
- Casey Andersen
- Jon R. Anderson
- Ralph Carlson
City of Declo
Council Member (vote for two)
- Clinten Heward
- Ronald Don Knowles
City of Malta
Council Member (vote for two)
- Richard Hall
- Amador Maldonado
City of Oakley
Council Member (vote for two)
- Jeff Douglas
- Ralph Barnard
Minidoka Joint School District No.331
Supplemental Levy
- $2,250,000 per year for two years
- For maintaining and operating the district
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome, and Lincoln Counties, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million two hundred fifty thousand and no/dollars ($2,250,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2020, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District: all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of trustees on July 17, 2017.
Oregon Trail Recreation District
Annexation Request
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Directors of the Oregon Trail Recreation District, Cassia County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to annex certain adjacent real property into the District, more fully described in Resolution No. 17-01, adopted by the Board of Directors on September 11, 2017?
CUSTER COUNTY
Custer County Negotiable Bond Election
- $5,500,000
- For construction of new jail
Ballot question:
Shall Custer County, Idaho, issue and sell its negotiable bonds in the amount of up to $5,500,000 for the purpose of providing for the acquisition, construction and equipping of a new jail and related facilities and to pay expenses related hereto, for use by the County, said bonds to be due in such installments as fixed by the County Commissioners of Custer County, Idaho, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as more fully provided in Bond Election Ordinance No. 2017-01 adopted by the County Commissioners of Custer County, Idaho, on September 11, 2017.
City of Challis
Mayor
- Michael Barrett
- Jason Marquette
Council Member (vote for two)
- Mary Skeen
- Write-in
City of Clayton
Mayor
- Lisa Jackson
Council Member (vote for two)
- Megan Bundy
- Write-in
City of Mackay
Council Member (vote for two)
- Lesley Szabo
- Dean Wall
- Dennis Wallin
Permanent Tax Levy Override
- Increase general fund property tax levy
- .004 per dollar of assessed value
Ballot question:
Shall the City Council of the City of Mackay be authorized, pursuant to Section 63-802 (1)(g) Idaho Code, to permanently increase the General Fund Property Tax Levy 0.004 per dollar of assessed value for the purpose of maintaining and operating the City: provided by Resolution 17-07 of the City Council adopted September 5, 2017. Adoption of the Levy Override is necessary to ensure resident's public health, safety, life and property.
City of Stanley
Mayor
- Stephen J. Botti
- John D. Phillips
Council Member Seat 1
- Mark R. Wilson
Council Member Seat 3
- Laurii Gadwa
Council Member Seat 4
- Lemuel E. Sentz III
ELMORE COUNTY
City of Glenns Ferry
Mayor
- Monty R. White
- Connie Wills
Council Member (vote for two)
- Bob Janousek
- Jak Krieger
- Scott Smith
City of Mountain Home
Council Member (vote for two)
- Daniel Brennan
- Matthew Bundy
- Eric Tautfest
Mountain Home Public Library
Override levy
- $105,000 per year for two years
- To provide additional funding for public library
Ballot question:
Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Mountain Home be increased to produce the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($105,000.00) in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2018 and 2019, to provide additional funding for the Mountain Home Public Library as provided in Resolution No. 15-17 of the Mountain Home City Council adopted on the 14th day of August, 2017?
Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection District
Commissioner, Distict 1
- Alan D Roberts
- Thomas Ducharme
Commissioner, District 2
- Larry W. Jewett
Western Elmore County Recreation District
Director, District 3
- David H. Kellerman
- Douglas D. Meyer
Recall Election
- Judy Mayne, Director
Petitioners' Statement:
We, the citizens and registered electors of Western Elmore County Recreation District, respectfully demand that Judy Mayne, holding the office of Director, of the Western Elmore County Recreation District, be recalled by the registered electors of the Western Elmore County Recreation District for the following reasons, to-wit: “Misuse of taxpayer dollars by: (1)Violating Article 12 Section 4 of the Idaho Constitution which prohibits a public entity such as a recreation district from raising taxpayer money for private interests. (2)Violating Idaho Code 31-4317: According to the Idaho Attorney General: “The (WECRD) has used its’ tax levy to funnel tax dollars in ways not authorized by any provision of law … ” The further implication of this language is that the statutes do not authorize districts to use funds for non-facility related purposes, regardless of the recipient of the funds.
Director Judy Mayne's Statement:
”I, Judy Mayne, Director, Western Elmore County Recreation District, do hereby justify my course in office, to-wit: “Over the past 2 years, we have reduced taxes by approximately 40%. We have collaborated with the City to replace aging recreation facilities, develop new ones, and maximize recreational tax dollars. The District has roughly $3.9m to expand recreational opportunities and provide a quality recreation center. In 2004, a prior Board overpaid for 20 acres designated floodplain. Whilethey could have fixed this designation, they chose not to, causing construction to be substantially more than what the District had available. After the previous Board wasvoted out, our Board commissioned engineering studies to remove this property from the floodplain so the WECRD can afford to build a recreational facility. For the first time since 1883, the Union Pacific Railroad is offering Railroad Park for sale. This park is a historic site and prime downtown greenspace. The City has stated they have no funds to purchase this great asset and support the WECRD for entering into an agreement to purchase the park. The petitioners have misinformed the public. We are not breaking any laws but carrying out our civic duties as elected volunteers striving to make Mountain Home an even better place to live. Please vote no on our recall.”
Recall Election
- Art Nelson, Director
Petitioners' Statement:
We, the citizens and registered electors of Western Elmore County Recreation District, respectfully demand that Art Nelson, holding the office of Director, of the Western Elmore County Recreation District, be recalled by the registered electors of the Western Elmore County Recreation District for the following reasons, to-wit: “Misuse of taxpayer dollars by: (1)Violating Article 12 Section 4 of the Idaho Constitution which prohibits a public entity such as a recreation district from raising taxpayer money for private interests. (2)Violating Idaho Code 31-4317: According to the Idaho Attorney General: “The (WECRD) has used its’ tax levy to funnel tax dollars in ways not authorized by any provision of law … ” The further implication of this language is that the statutes do not authorize districts to use funds for non-facility related purposes, regardless of the recipient of the funds.
Director Art Nelson's Statement:
I, Art Nelson, Director, Western Elmore County Recreation District, do hereby justify my course in office, to-wit: “From 2010-2014, the previous WECRD Board provided grants between $12,000-15,000/year to non-profit organizations through the Let’s Play program. The prior Board also committed to funneling District levy money to the YMCA, another non-profit organization. In a letter dated August 26, 2016, the Attorney General notified the current Board that these type of expenditures were illegal. The prior Board spent nearly a $1M on engineering and design of a building the District didn’t have the money to build and the project failed. According to the Attorney General, the prior Board made unlawful expenditures. As soon as we were notified of these continued violations, we adopted a District Expenditure Policy to comply with the State Recreation law. Since then, this Board has always used District funds on recreation facility related purposes and continues to work towards an affordable recreation building. We campaigned and took an oath to stop this unethical use of money for impossible projects. We are providing recreational opportunities such as Frisbee golf, a dog park, rodeo ground improvements, a public park, new baseball dugouts and more to come. Our intentions are to make this community a better place to live and recreate. Please vote no on our recall.”
GEM COUNTY
City of Emmett
City Council (vote for three)
- Michelle Welch
- David A. Hodges
- Jefferson M. Jenkins
- Johannes Ladman
- Steve Nebeker
- Gary V. Resinkin
GOODING COUNTY
City of Bliss
Council Member (vote for two)
- Don R. Clemmons
- Ted E. James
City of Gooding
Mayor
- Jeff Brekke
- Walter C. Nelson
Council Member (vote for two)
- Chuck Cram
- Diane Houser
- Mel Magnelli
- Colin D. Smith
Gooding City Advisory Vote
Ballot question:
"Should the City Council of the City of Gooding (the "City") consent to inclusion of the City within the Gooding Fire District (the "District"), meaning fire protection within the City would be provided by the District, and property within the City would be subject to the District's ongoing property tax levy?"
Gooding Fire District
Permanent Override Levy
- Request to increase budget from $157,893 to $452,538
- For maintenance and operations, and to purchase equipment
Ballot question:
"Shall the Board of Commissioners of Gooding Fire District, Gooding County, State of ldaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a permanent tax override, as permitted by Idaho Code Section 63-802(1)(h), to increase the District budget from $157,893.00 to $452,538.00 (for an effective District levy rate of 0.001525000), commencing with the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2018, for purposes of ongoing maintenance and operation expenses and for the purchase of equipment to maintain the level of service for properties located within Gooding Fire District?"
City of Hagerman
Council Member (vote for two)
- Steven Bland
- Alan Jay
- Carl Jeffries
Hagerman Cemetery District
Permanent Override Levy
- $45,000
- For maintaining and operating the District
Ballot question:
"Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Hagerman Cemetery District be authorized and empowered to permanently increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802 (1)(g), Idaho Code in the amount of $45,000.00 (Forty-Five Thousand Dollars) for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District, beginning Fiscal year starting October 1, 2018 provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Hagerman Cemetery District adopted on September 7, 2017? Approval of this levy increase is necessary to maintain and operate the 4 (Four) cemeteries within the Districts jurisdiction."
City of Wendell
Mayor
- Lori Swainston
Council Member (vote for two)
- Herb Allred
- Seaira Gold
- Francis H. Parish
IDAHO COUNTY
City of Cottonwood
Mayor
- Seth (Pepper) Harman
Council Member (vote for one)
- Linda Nida
- Daniel Sigler
Council Member (vote for two)
- Ron Grant
- Lynn Guyer
- Pat Holthaus
City of Ferdinand
Mayor
- Scott Oliver
Council Member
- Michele Lindgren
- Ronald W. Riener
City of Grangeville
Mayor
- Wes Lester
- Lance McColloch
- Danny Tackett
- John M. Viknius
Council Member (vote for three)
- Dylan Canaday
- Dan Gautney
- Beryl Grant
- Todd McGeorge
- Earl Musick
- Scott Winkler
City of Kooskia
Council Member (vote for two)
- Doreen M. Ash
- Dannette Payton
City of Riggins
Mayor
- Glenna McClure
Council Member (vote for two)
- Roy Akins
- Jonathan Wilson
City of Stites
Mayor
- Gerald J. Cathey
- Rey Mireles
Council Member (vote for two)
- Neil Bronson
- Ralph Jackson
- Bonnie Shannon
City of Whitebird
Mayor
- Homer Joe Brown
Council Member (vote for one)
- Barbara A. Lowe
- Paul Sand
Council Member (vote for two)
- Rick L. Alley
- John Collins
- Jeff Mager
- Michelle McNamee
- Darlene Wadsworth
JEROME COUNTY
City of Eden
City Council (vote for three)
- Michelle Taylor
- Tony Wallis
- Blaine Campbell
City of Hazelton
City Council (vote for two)
- LuAnn Gergen
- Matt Kimmel
- Art Watkins
- Jerry Downs
City of Jerome
Mayor
- David M. Morris
City Council (vote for two)
- Robert W. Culver
- Jason L. Peterson
Shoshone Joint School District No. 312
General Obligation Bond
- $6,000,000
- For repairs, renovations and new construction to existing school facilities
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 312, Lincoln and Jerome Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of repairs, renovations and new construction to existing school facilities of the District, including acquisition, construction, furnishing and equipping (i) up to four new classrooms; (ii) a new entrance, administrative office and extension to the elementary school; (iii) modifications to the high school; (iv) a new multipurpose facility; (v) a new vocational building; and (vi) renovations to other existing school facilities, together with costs and expenses related thereto, the final installment of such bonds to fall no later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance thereof, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 12, 2017?
OWYHEE COUNTY
PAYETTE COUNTY
City of Fruitland
Mayor
- Ken Bishop
- Kaysonn Chin
- Brian Howell
Council Member (vote for two)
- Kari Peterson
- Edward D. Pierson
City of New Plymouth
Council Member (vote for two)
- Claude Thomas Hoppell
- Cora J. Kurth
- Debbie Mills
- Ron Rouse
- Ricky York
Council Member (vote for one)
- Eileen Balcer
City of Payette
Mayor
- Kathy Dodson
- Jeffrey T. Williams
Council Member (vote for three)
- Mark Stephen Heleker
- Kathy Patrick
- Vonnie Paul
- Philippa Smith
- Ray S. Wickersham
TWIN FALLS COUNTY
City of Buhl
Mayor
- Tom McCauley
Council Member (vote for two)
- Susan Gabardi
- Michael Higbee
City of Castleford
Mayor
- Curtis Harkins
- Herbert W. Runyan
Council Member (vote for two)
- Pansy A. Pettit
- Roxanne Stiegemeier
City of Filer
Mayor
- Ruby Allen
- Russell Sheridan, Jr.
- Bob Templeman
- David R. Vance
Council Member (vote for two)
- Samuel Callen
- Joseph Durham
- Joseph Lineberry
- Candise A. Ramsey
- Carl J. Storey
- Sharilynne Underwood
Filer School District No. 413
Supplemental Levy
- $500,000 per year for two years
- For maintaining and operating the district
Ballot question:
Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 413, Twin Falls County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code in the amount of Five Hundred Thousand dollars ($500,000), each year for two (2) years for a total of One Million dollars ($1,000,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District during the 2018 fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019, and the 2019 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020?
City of Hansen
Council Member (vote for two)
- Tony Bohrn
- Nicanor "Nico" Huizar
- Veronica Rodriguez
- Paul Will
City of Hollister
Mayor
- Danny Reed
- Jayne Self
Council Member (vote for two)
- Lynn Ginder
- David Grosshans
Council Member (vote for two)
- James E. LaRue
- Write-in
City of Kimberly
Council Member (vote for two)
- Nancy Duncan
- Robert Tomlinson
City of Murtaugh
Council Member (vote for two)
- Christina Andersen
- Brenda L. Bowman
- Gerald Dillman
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District
Commissioner, Sub-district 1
- Doug Fisher
- Mike Hendricks
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Brad Perkins
City of Twin Falls
Council Seat 1 (vote for one)
- Leon Mills
- Eric M. Smallwood
- Liyah Babayan
- Suzanne Hawkins
Council Seat 1 (vote for one)
- Brian Bell
- Christopher A. Reid
VALLEY COUNTY
City of Cascade
Mayor
- Julie Crosby
- Judith R. Nissula
- Ryan S. Redmon
Council Member (vote for two)
- Cynda Herrick
- Kathleen Hull
- William McFarlane
Cascade Rural Fire Protection District
Commissioner
- Larry Scarborough
- Jan West
City of Donnelly
Council Member (vote for two)
- Wendy Davenport
- Write-in
Proposed Donnelly Public Library District
- The purpose of the proposed Donnelly Public Library District is to establish public library service for all the people in the proposed district within Valley County
City of McCall
Council Member (vote for three)
- Gail Bray
- Robert S. Giles
- Jared Hendee
- Melanie L. Holmes
- Robert Lyons
- Wayne March
- Thomas Sowers
Council Member (vote for one)
- Colby Nielsen
