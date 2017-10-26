VOTER GUIDE: See what's on your ballot for the November election

Ballot box in front of Idaho flag (Photo: Vepar5 / Thinkstock)

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to decide a number of local elections, including mayoral and city council races, as well as funding requests from school districts and other local tax districts.

Below you will find a county-by-county look at the races and requests on ballots across southwestern and central Idaho.

Important dates:

Oct. 23 - Early voting begins

- Early voting begins Oct. 27 - Last day for mail-in absentee ballot application

- Last day for mail-in absentee ballot application Nov. 3 - Last day for early voting and in-person absentee voting

- Last day for early voting and in-person absentee voting Nov. 7 - Election Day. Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last day to return absentee ballots to county clerk by 8 p.m.

To registers to vote, find your polling place or check out a wealth of helpful links, visit our Voter Resources page.

ADA COUNTY

City of Boise

City Council Seat 2 (vote for one)

Paul E. Fortin

Logan J. Kimball

Rachel Misnick

Lisa Sanchez

Frank Walker

City Council Seat 4 (vote for one)

Crispin Gravatt

Naomi Johnson

TJ Thomson

Nicolas Way

City Council Seat 6 (vote for one)

Michelle Yvonne Doane

Caleb Hansen

Nicholas Jones

Holli Woodings

Temporary Override Levy Revision

Request to revise assessment period for open spaces levy

Ballot question:

On November 3, 2015, Boise City voters approved a temporary override levy with 74% of the vote to protect clean water and drinking water, wildlife habitat, critical open space, and native plant species, and enhance recreation opportunities and trails through the purchase of property and improvement projects in areas such as the Boise Foothills and the Boise River. Due to a clerical error, the approved levy was not assessed in the first fiscal year. To ensure that the will of the voters is preserved, shall the City of Boise, Idaho be authorized to revise the assessment period of the previously-approved temporary override levy to the two fiscal years beginning October 1, 2017 and ending September 30, 2019? If approved the final total amount collected through this override levy will remain equal to ten million dollars, as was originally approved by voters in 2015. None of the money will be spent on administrative costs and there will be oversight by a citizens' advisory committee and annual audit.

City of Eagle

City Council (vote for two)

Miranda Gold

Robert J. Koellisch

Jill Mitchell

Kenny Pittman

Eagle Fire Protection District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 1

Brad Pike, Sr.

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

George Schnarre

Josh Tanner

City of Garden City

Mayor

John G. Evans

City Council (vote for two)

Elfreda Higgins

Jeanne Jackson-Heim

Jeff Souza

City of Kuna

City Council (vote for two)

Richard C. Cardoza

Warren Christensen

Charles Ericson

Ramona Martin

Paul Schepper

Kuna Rural Fire District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 2

Tim Crawford

Randall Feaster

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

Mike Smith

Commissioner, Subdistrict 4

Hal Harris

Bob Humphrey

City of Meridian

City Council Seat 2

Joe Borton

City Council Seat 4 (vote for one)

Treg A. Bernt

Dom Gelsomino

Jordan Moorhouse

Rick Valenzuela

City Council Seat 6

Luke Cavener

Josh Cummings

David R. McKinney

City of Star

City Council Seat 3

Ashley Freeman

Michael Keyes

Richard Lockett

City Council Seat 4

David P Hershey

Ron Thompson

ADAMS COUNTY

City of Council

Mayor

Bruce D. Gardner, DVM

Council Member (vote for two)

Ike Martinez

Write-in

City of New Meadows

Council Member (vote for two)

Rory Mehen

Carol Rhodes-Bond

Darla A. Weber

Council Member (vote for one)

Daryl Norris

Special Bond Election

Revenue bonds

$3,388,500

For improvements to city's domestic water system

Ballot question:

Shall the City of New Meadows be authorized to incur an indebtedness and to issue and sell its revenue bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $3,388,500 to pay a portion of the costs of acquiring and constructing improvements and betterments to the domestic water system of the city, the bonds to mature over a period which may be less than but which shall not exceed forty (40) years and be payable solely from the revenues of the domestic water system of the city, all as more fully provided in Ordinance 349-2017 adopted on September 11, 2017?

Formation of Fire District

Ballot question: "Shall the Bear Fire District be created?"

BLAINE COUNTY

City of Bellevue

Alderman (vote for three)

Ned Burns

Kathryn Goldman

Shaun Mahoney

City of Carey

Mayor

Randall Patterson

Council Member (vote for two)

Lane Durtschi

Duane Edgington

City of Hailey

City Council Seat 1 (vote for one)

Jeff Bacon

Martha Burke

City Council Seat 2 (vote for one)

Henno Heitur

Kaz Thea

Proposition 1

Repeal and refund of development impact fees for nonresidential construction

Ballot question:

An initiative of the City Of Hailey amending Section 15.16.130 Of The Hailey Municipal Code by repealing development impact fees for all construction except for residential construction within the City Of Hailey and by adding a new Section 15.16.140 of the Hailey Municipal Code by requiring the City Of Hailey to refund development impact fees previously paid to the City Of Hailey for all construction except for residential construction within the City Of Hailey. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition One be approved?

Proposition 2

Initiative proposing a repeal of annual business licence renewals

Ballot question:

An initiative of the City Of Hailey amending Section 5.02.050 of the Hailey Municipal Code by eliminating the renewal of a business license for a business in the City Of Hailey provided the business has an approved business license and the business remains at the same location. Shall the above-entitled measure proposed by Proposition Two be approved?

City of Ketchum

Mayor

Neil Bradshaw

Nina Jonas

Council Member (vote for two)

Amanda Breen

Anne Corrock

Shannon Flavin

Mickey Garcia

Baird Gourlay

Courtney Hamilton

Anastasia Horan

Shawn Phillips

City of Sun Valley

Council Member (vote for two)

Brad DuFur

Keith Saks

General Obligation Bond

$17,500,000

Ballot question:

Shall the City of Sun Valley, Idaho (the "City") issue and sell its negotiable general obligation bonds up to the amount of $17,500,000 for the purpose of financing the replacement, reconstruction and improvement of roads, bicycle and pedestrian paths, bridges and related infrastructure throughout the City in accordance with the City's transportation plan, and to pay costs of issuance of such bonds, said bonds due in such installments as fixed by the Mayor and Council of the City, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as provided in Ordinance No. 518 adopted by the Council of the City on September 7, 2017?

BOISE COUNTY

City of Crouch

Mayor

Robert Powell

Council Member

Dana Hinson

Garden Valley School District No. 71

Supplemental Levy

$350,000 per year for two years

For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Garden Valley School District No. 71, Boise County, Idaho, be

authorized to levy a supplemental levy, in the amount of $350,000 per year for a period of 2 years

commencing with the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2018, for the purpose of paying all lawful obligations of the District and the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Garden Valley School District No. 71, Boise County, Idaho adopted on September 18, 2017?

City of Horseshoe Bend

Mayor

Patrick B. Goff

Council Member (vote for two)

Robin A. Green

Ryan Stirm

Council Member (vote for one)

Curtis J. Corvinus

City of Idaho City

Mayor

Scott D. Campbell

Phillip J. Canody

Steven F. Green

Council Member (vote for two)

Holly Call

Harley D. Hillyard

David J. Martin

Peter Scarborough

City of Placerville

Council Member (vote for two)

Clark K. Cassel

Dale R. Chesnut

James M. Wells

Garden Valley School District

CAMAS COUNTY

City of Fairfield

Council Member (vote for two)

Doug Hoskinson

Josh Pine

CANYON COUNTY

City of Caldwell

Mayor

Ted Brumet

Garret L. Nancolas

City Council Seat 1

Mike Pollard

Magda Ruano

Tressa Dodge

City Council Seat 2

Terrence E. Biggers

Dennis Callsen

City Council Seat 3

Jack Linton

Brian A. Ruehl

Evangeline M. Beechler

Robert M. Hopper

City Council Seat 5

Chris M. Allgood

Caldwell Rural Fire Protection District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 2

Curt E. Krantz

Lee. C. Belt

Caldwell School District No. 132

Plant Facilities Levy

$2,510,000 per year for 10 years

Requires 60 percent approval to pass

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 132, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered, upon the affirmative vote of sixty percent (60%) of the electors in the District voting in such election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Two Million Five Hundred Ten Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($2,510,000.00) for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and continuing each year in the amount of up to Two Million Five Hundred Ten Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($2,510,000.00) for ten (10) years for the purposes of (i) repairing and maintaining buildings and facilities in the District, and (ii) furnishing and equipping buildings and facilities, including all lighting, heating, transportation, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate said buildings and facilities; such Levy, if approved, to replace, and not be in addition to, the District's existing School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy?

City of Greenleaf

Mayor

Bradley Holton

City Council Seat 3

Kurt Kopadt

Frank Morse

City Council Seat 4

Steven G. Jett

Brandon Shores

City of Melba

Mayor

Cory Dickard

City Council (vote for two)

Hal Forsgren

Christopher Hinderliter

City of Middleton

City Council (vote for two)

Lenny Riccio

Tyson Sparrow

Ray. L. Waltemate

Rob Kiser

City of Nampa

Mayor

Bob Henry

Debbie Kling

Melissa Sue Robinson

City Council Seat 1

Brian C. Raybon

Victor Rodriguez

Kenny Wroten

Amber L. Queen

City Council Seat 3

Jeff Kirkman

Rick Hogaboam

City Council Seat 5

Arturo Gonzalez

Randy Haverfield

Alan C. Jones

Nampa School District No. 131

Supplemental Levy

$9,375,000 per year for two years

MORE: Nampa School District seeks $20M levy

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Nampa School District No. 131, Canyon County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of Nine Million Three Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($9,375,000) per year for a period of two (2) years commencing with fiscal year beginning 2018 for the purposes of maintaining current programs and services; maintaining certificated teaching positions; enhancing and updating technology and curriculum; providing additional support for activity, athletic, music and performing arts programs; providing for building and playground upgrades, providing for other operational costs; and providing for an annual independent audit to verify funds were spent as approved by voters?

Nampa-Vallivue school districts excise/annexation

Request to excise real property from Nampa School District No. 131 and to annex property to Vallivue School District No. 139

MORE: Parents hope to change school district boundaries

Ballot question:

Shall the real property legally described as follows:

Beginning at the northwest corner of Section 3, Township 3 North, Range 2 West, Boise Meridian;

Thence south 1 mile, more or less, to the southwest corner of Section 3;

Thence east 1 mile, more or less, to the southeast corner of Section 3;

Thence north 1 mile, more or less, to the northeast corner of Section 3;

Thence west 1 mile, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING; be excised from Nampa School District No. 131 and annexed to the Vallivue School District No. 139, and shall such real property assume the appropriate proportion of any bonded debt, and interest thereon, of Vallivue School District No. 139?

City of Notus

Mayor

David E. Porterfield

Philip Ryan

City Council (vote for three)

Mo Shamseldin

Richard A. Wallace Jr.

City of Parma

City Council (vote for three)

Chantell Gergen

Myron Jenkins IV

Kristey A. Jensen

Jerry Padilla

Rhonda Price

Glenda Zimmerman

City of Star

City Council Seat 3

Ashley Freeman

Michael Keyes

Richard Lockett

City Council Seat 4

David P. Hershey

Ron Thompson

City of Wilder

City Council (vote for two)

Domitila "Tila" Godina

Roger G. Howell

Robert Rivera

City Council (vote for one)

Elena A. Villanueva

Wilder Free Library District

Plant Facilities Levy

$85,000 per year for two years

For remodel of old fire station into a library

Requires 55 percent approval to pass

Ballot question:

Shall Wilder Free Library District be authorized to levy a two year plant facilities property tax levy not to exceed the sum of Eighty-Five Thousand and no/100 dollars [$85,000.00] commencing in fiscal year 2018-2019 and in ammount not to exceed Eighty-Five Thousand and no/100 dollars [$85,000.00] commencing in fiscal year 2019-2020; for the purpose of funding the completion of the construction of a remodel of the Old Wilder Rural Fire District Fire Station into a library? Fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors voting in this election must be in favor thereof to approve the proposed dollar amount to be collected.

Wilder Rural Fire Protection District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 2

Darrell W. Jackson

DeAngelo M. Enrico

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

Danny J. Renfro

Dennis Harvey

CASSIA COUNTY

City of Albion

Council Member (vote for two)

Zack Alexander

Michael L. Gailey

Kevin Lloyd

City of Burley

Mayor

Steve Ormond

Merlin Smedley

Council Member (vote for three)

Bryce Morgan

Casey Andersen

Jon R. Anderson

Ralph Carlson

City of Declo

Council Member (vote for two)

Clinten Heward

Ronald Don Knowles

City of Malta

Council Member (vote for two)

Richard Hall

Amador Maldonado

City of Oakley

Council Member (vote for two)

Jeff Douglas

Ralph Barnard

Oregon Trail Recreation District

Annexation Request

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Oregon Trail Recreation District, Cassia County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to annex certain adjacent real property into the District, more fully described in Resolution No. 17-01, adopted by the Board of Directors on September 11, 2017?

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District

Commissioner, Sub-district 1

Doug Fisher

Mike Hendricks

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

Brad Perkins

CUSTER COUNTY

Custer County Negotiable Bond Election

$5,500,000

For construction of new jail

Ballot question:

Shall Custer County, Idaho, issue and sell its negotiable bonds in the amount of up to $5,500,000 for the purpose of providing for the acquisition, construction and equipping of a new jail and related facilities and to pay expenses related hereto, for use by the County, said bonds to be due in such installments as fixed by the County Commissioners of Custer County, Idaho, the last installment due and payable not more than twenty (20) years from the date of the bonds, as more fully provided in Bond Election Ordinance No. 2017-01 adopted by the County Commissioners of Custer County, Idaho, on September 11, 2017.

City of Challis

Mayor

Michael Barrett

Jason Marquette

Council Member (vote for two)

Mary Skeen

Write-in

City of Clayton

Mayor

Lisa Jackson

Council Member (vote for two)

Megan Bundy

Write-in

City of Mackay

Council Member (vote for two)

Lesley Szabo

Dean Wall

Dennis Wallin

Permanent Tax Levy Override

Increase general fund property tax levy

.004 per dollar of assessed value

Ballot question:

Shall the City Council of the City of Mackay be authorized, pursuant to Section 63-802 (1)(g) Idaho Code, to permanently increase the General Fund Property Tax Levy 0.004 per dollar of assessed value for the purpose of maintaining and operating the City: provided by Resolution 17-07 of the City Council adopted September 5, 2017. Adoption of the Levy Override is necessary to ensure resident's public health, safety, life and property.

City of Stanley

Mayor

Stephen J. Botti

John D. Phillips

Council Member Seat 1

Mark R. Wilson

Council Member Seat 3

Laurii Gadwa

Council Member Seat 4

Lemuel E. Sentz III

ELMORE COUNTY

City of Glenns Ferry

Mayor

Monty R. White

Connie Wills

Council Member (vote for two)

Bob Janousek

Jak Krieger

Scott Smith

City of Mountain Home

Council Member (vote for two)

Daniel Brennan

Matthew Bundy

Eric Tautfest

Mountain Home Public Library

Override levy

$105,000 per year for two years

To provide additional funding for public library

Ballot question:

Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Mountain Home be increased to produce the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($105,000.00) in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2018 and 2019, to provide additional funding for the Mountain Home Public Library as provided in Resolution No. 15-17 of the Mountain Home City Council adopted on the 14th day of August, 2017?

Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection District

Commissioner, Distict 1

Alan D Roberts

Thomas Ducharme

Commissioner, District 2

Larry W. Jewett

Western Elmore County Recreation District

Director, District 3

David H. Kellerman

Douglas D. Meyer

Recall Election

Judy Mayne, Director

Petitioners' Statement:

We, the citizens and registered electors of Western Elmore County Recreation District, respectfully demand that Judy Mayne, holding the office of Director, of the Western Elmore County Recreation District, be recalled by the registered electors of the Western Elmore County Recreation District for the following reasons, to-wit: “Misuse of taxpayer dollars by: (1)Violating Article 12 Section 4 of the Idaho Constitution which prohibits a public entity such as a recreation district from raising taxpayer money for private interests. (2)Violating Idaho Code 31-4317: According to the Idaho Attorney General: “The (WECRD) has used its’ tax levy to funnel tax dollars in ways not authorized by any provision of law … ” The further implication of this language is that the statutes do not authorize districts to use funds for non-facility related purposes, regardless of the recipient of the funds.

Director Judy Mayne's Statement:

”I, Judy Mayne, Director, Western Elmore County Recreation District, do hereby justify my course in office, to-wit: “Over the past 2 years, we have reduced taxes by approximately 40%. We have collaborated with the City to replace aging recreation facilities, develop new ones, and maximize recreational tax dollars. The District has roughly $3.9m to expand recreational opportunities and provide a quality recreation center. In 2004, a prior Board overpaid for 20 acres designated floodplain. Whilethey could have fixed this designation, they chose not to, causing construction to be substantially more than what the District had available. After the previous Board wasvoted out, our Board commissioned engineering studies to remove this property from the floodplain so the WECRD can afford to build a recreational facility. For the first time since 1883, the Union Pacific Railroad is offering Railroad Park for sale. This park is a historic site and prime downtown greenspace. The City has stated they have no funds to purchase this great asset and support the WECRD for entering into an agreement to purchase the park. The petitioners have misinformed the public. We are not breaking any laws but carrying out our civic duties as elected volunteers striving to make Mountain Home an even better place to live. Please vote no on our recall.”

Recall Election

Art Nelson, Director

Petitioners' Statement:

We, the citizens and registered electors of Western Elmore County Recreation District, respectfully demand that Art Nelson, holding the office of Director, of the Western Elmore County Recreation District, be recalled by the registered electors of the Western Elmore County Recreation District for the following reasons, to-wit: “Misuse of taxpayer dollars by: (1)Violating Article 12 Section 4 of the Idaho Constitution which prohibits a public entity such as a recreation district from raising taxpayer money for private interests. (2)Violating Idaho Code 31-4317: According to the Idaho Attorney General: “The (WECRD) has used its’ tax levy to funnel tax dollars in ways not authorized by any provision of law … ” The further implication of this language is that the statutes do not authorize districts to use funds for non-facility related purposes, regardless of the recipient of the funds.

Director Art Nelson's Statement:

I, Art Nelson, Director, Western Elmore County Recreation District, do hereby justify my course in office, to-wit: “From 2010-2014, the previous WECRD Board provided grants between $12,000-15,000/year to non-profit organizations through the Let’s Play program. The prior Board also committed to funneling District levy money to the YMCA, another non-profit organization. In a letter dated August 26, 2016, the Attorney General notified the current Board that these type of expenditures were illegal. The prior Board spent nearly a $1M on engineering and design of a building the District didn’t have the money to build and the project failed. According to the Attorney General, the prior Board made unlawful expenditures. As soon as we were notified of these continued violations, we adopted a District Expenditure Policy to comply with the State Recreation law. Since then, this Board has always used District funds on recreation facility related purposes and continues to work towards an affordable recreation building. We campaigned and took an oath to stop this unethical use of money for impossible projects. We are providing recreational opportunities such as Frisbee golf, a dog park, rodeo ground improvements, a public park, new baseball dugouts and more to come. Our intentions are to make this community a better place to live and recreate. Please vote no on our recall.”

GEM COUNTY

City of Emmett

City Council (vote for three)

Michelle Welch

David A. Hodges

Jefferson M. Jenkins

Johannes Ladman

Steve Nebeker

Gary V. Resinkin

GOODING COUNTY

City of Bliss

Council Member (vote for two)

Don R. Clemmons

Ted E. James

City of Gooding

Mayor

Jeff Brekke

Walter C. Nelson

Council Member (vote for two)

Chuck Cram

Diane Houser

Mel Magnelli

Colin D. Smith

Gooding City Advisory Vote

Ballot question:

"Should the City Council of the City of Gooding (the "City") consent to inclusion of the City within the Gooding Fire District (the "District"), meaning fire protection within the City would be provided by the District, and property within the City would be subject to the District's ongoing property tax levy?"

Gooding Fire District

Permanent Override Levy

Request to increase budget from $157,893 to $452,538

For maintenance and operations, and to purchase equipment

Ballot question:

"Shall the Board of Commissioners of Gooding Fire District, Gooding County, State of ldaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a permanent tax override, as permitted by Idaho Code Section 63-802(1)(h), to increase the District budget from $157,893.00 to $452,538.00 (for an effective District levy rate of 0.001525000), commencing with the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2018, for purposes of ongoing maintenance and operation expenses and for the purchase of equipment to maintain the level of service for properties located within Gooding Fire District?"

City of Hagerman

Council Member (vote for two)

Steven Bland

Alan Jay

Carl Jeffries

Hagerman Cemetery District

Permanent Override Levy

$45,000

For maintaining and operating the District

Ballot question:

"Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Hagerman Cemetery District be authorized and empowered to permanently increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802 (1)(g), Idaho Code in the amount of $45,000.00 (Forty-Five Thousand Dollars) for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District, beginning Fiscal year starting October 1, 2018 provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Hagerman Cemetery District adopted on September 7, 2017? Approval of this levy increase is necessary to maintain and operate the 4 (Four) cemeteries within the Districts jurisdiction."

City of Wendell

Mayor

Lori Swainston

Council Member (vote for two)

Herb Allred

Seaira Gold

Francis H. Parish

IDAHO COUNTY

City of Cottonwood

Mayor

Seth (Pepper) Harman

Council Member (vote for one)

Linda Nida

Daniel Sigler

Council Member (vote for two)

Ron Grant

Lynn Guyer

Pat Holthaus

City of Ferdinand

Mayor

Scott Oliver

Council Member

Michele Lindgren

Ronald W. Riener

City of Grangeville

Mayor

Wes Lester

Lance McColloch

Danny Tackett

John M. Viknius

Council Member (vote for three)

Dylan Canaday

Dan Gautney

Beryl Grant

Todd McGeorge

Earl Musick

Scott Winkler

City of Kooskia

Council Member (vote for two)

Doreen M. Ash

Dannette Payton

City of Riggins

Mayor

Glenna McClure

Council Member (vote for two)

Roy Akins

Jonathan Wilson

City of Stites

Mayor

Gerald J. Cathey

Rey Mireles

Council Member (vote for two)

Neil Bronson

Ralph Jackson

Bonnie Shannon

City of Whitebird

Mayor

Homer Joe Brown

Council Member (vote for one)

Barbara A. Lowe

Paul Sand

Council Member (vote for two)

Rick L. Alley

John Collins

Jeff Mager

Michelle McNamee

Darlene Wadsworth

JEROME COUNTY

City of Eden

City Council (vote for three)

Michelle Taylor

Tony Wallis

Blaine Campbell

City of Hazelton

City Council (vote for two)

LuAnn Gergen

Matt Kimmel

Art Watkins

Jerry Downs

City of Jerome

Mayor

David M. Morris

City Council (vote for two)

Robert W. Culver

Jason L. Peterson

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome, and Lincoln Counties, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million two hundred fifty thousand and no/dollars ($2,250,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2020, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District: all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of trustees on July 17, 2017.



Shoshone Joint School District No. 312

General Obligation Bond

$6,000,000

For repairs, renovations and new construction to existing school facilities

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 312, Lincoln and Jerome Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of repairs, renovations and new construction to existing school facilities of the District, including acquisition, construction, furnishing and equipping (i) up to four new classrooms; (ii) a new entrance, administrative office and extension to the elementary school; (iii) modifications to the high school; (iv) a new multipurpose facility; (v) a new vocational building; and (vi) renovations to other existing school facilities, together with costs and expenses related thereto, the final installment of such bonds to fall no later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance thereof, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on September 12, 2017?

OWYHEE COUNTY

PAYETTE COUNTY

City of Fruitland

Mayor

Ken Bishop

Kaysonn Chin

Brian Howell

Council Member (vote for two)

Kari Peterson

Edward D. Pierson

City of New Plymouth

Council Member (vote for two)

Claude Thomas Hoppell

Cora J. Kurth

Debbie Mills

Ron Rouse

Ricky York

Council Member (vote for one)

Eileen Balcer

City of Payette

Mayor

Kathy Dodson

Jeffrey T. Williams

Council Member (vote for three)

Mark Stephen Heleker

Kathy Patrick

Vonnie Paul

Philippa Smith

Ray S. Wickersham

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

City of Buhl

Mayor

Tom McCauley

Council Member (vote for two)

Susan Gabardi

Michael Higbee

City of Castleford

Mayor

Curtis Harkins

Herbert W. Runyan

Council Member (vote for two)

Pansy A. Pettit

Roxanne Stiegemeier

City of Filer

Mayor

Ruby Allen

Russell Sheridan, Jr.

Bob Templeman

David R. Vance

Council Member (vote for two)

Samuel Callen

Joseph Durham

Joseph Lineberry

Candise A. Ramsey

Carl J. Storey

Sharilynne Underwood

Filer School District No. 413

Supplemental Levy

$500,000 per year for two years

For maintaining and operating the district

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 413, Twin Falls County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code in the amount of Five Hundred Thousand dollars ($500,000), each year for two (2) years for a total of One Million dollars ($1,000,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District during the 2018 fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019, and the 2019 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020?

City of Hansen

Council Member (vote for two)

Tony Bohrn

Nicanor "Nico" Huizar

Veronica Rodriguez

Paul Will

City of Hollister

Mayor

Danny Reed

Jayne Self

Council Member (vote for two)

Lynn Ginder

David Grosshans

Council Member (vote for two)

James E. LaRue

Write-in

City of Kimberly

Council Member (vote for two)

Nancy Duncan

Robert Tomlinson

City of Murtaugh

Council Member (vote for two)

Christina Andersen

Brenda L. Bowman

Gerald Dillman

City of Twin Falls

Council Seat 1 (vote for one)

Leon Mills

Eric M. Smallwood

Liyah Babayan

Suzanne Hawkins

Council Seat 1 (vote for one)

Brian Bell

Christopher A. Reid

VALLEY COUNTY

City of Cascade

Mayor

Julie Crosby

Judith R. Nissula

Ryan S. Redmon



Council Member (vote for two)

Cynda Herrick

Kathleen Hull

William McFarlane

Cascade Rural Fire Protection District

Commissioner

Larry Scarborough

Jan West

City of Donnelly

Council Member (vote for two)

Wendy Davenport

Write-in

Proposed Donnelly Public Library District

The purpose of the proposed Donnelly Public Library District is to establish public library service for all the people in the proposed district within Valley County

City of McCall

Council Member (vote for three)

Gail Bray

Robert S. Giles

Jared Hendee

Melanie L. Holmes

Robert Lyons

Wayne March

Thomas Sowers

Council Member (vote for one)

Colby Nielsen

