Tillerson nomination vote this week

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Joe's Club in Payette collapses
-
Roof collapses on Washington County equipment
-
First Alert Forecast 1-21-17
-
Thousands attend Women's March on Idaho
-
Frahm Fresh Produce suffers roof collapse
-
Weiser grocery store roof collapses
-
Eyewitness account of nightclub stabbing
-
Local teens hope to make a difference
More Stories
-
Well-known Payette bar collapses under heavy snowJan 22, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
Snow drifts, low visibility close US 20Jan 22, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Teens behind local women's march hope for actionJan 22, 2017, 10:26 p.m.