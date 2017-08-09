Supreme Court interviews delayed as Gov. Otter recovers

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office says they are a little behind on conducting interviews for an open seat on the Idaho Supreme Court due to the Republican governor's recent back surgeries.

Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire from the state's highest court at the end of August. The Idaho Judicial Council has since sent the governor's office four candidates to consider as a replacement, but Otter has not yet been able to make a selection.

That's because Otter has been recovering from two surgeries and a subsequent infection since being admitted to the hospital July 14 to address a bulging disk in his back. Otter has been out of the office for nearly a month.

Jon Hanian, the governor's spokesman, said this week Otter hopes to appoint a new justice soon.

