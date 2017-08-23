Some Notus residents seek recall of mayor

Notus Mayor Dave Porterfield

NOTUS, IDAHO - In six days, the people of Notus will decide: should Mayor Dave Porterfield stay, or is it time for him to go?

Porterfield is the target of a recall effort in the small Canyon County town.

Fifty-eight Notus residents signed a petition demanding that Porterfield be removed from office, which is more than the 44 signatures required.

The removal effort is being spearheaded by Jack King, who says Porterfield failed to comply with Idaho DEQ drinking water system rules, therefore putting residents at risk.

King also alleges Porterfield implemented an unworkable and unlawful municipal irrigation system, failed to create emergency relief plans for the community, and does not explain or communicate important municipal issues to residents in a timely manner.

Porterfield wouldn't agree to an interview with KTVB but submitted a rebuttal which will appear on the ballot and dismisses King's claims.

As for not communicating information to residents in a timely manner, Porterfield states in the rebuttal that he hosts"coffee talk" twice a month, which is a time for residents to share their concerns, and holds meetings, public hearing and sends out newsletters as required.

Porterfield is nearing the end of his four-year term and in order for him to be removed as mayor, 42 ballots must be cast in favor of a recall because he received 42 votes in the general election.

However, Porterfield can maintain his post if majority of voters vote in favor of keeping him as mayor.

