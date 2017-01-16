Senate panel rejects election challenge in eastern Idaho

Tom Katsilometes (Photo: KPVI)

BOISE - An Idaho Senate panel has rejected a formal contest of election results in an eastern Idaho legislative district.

The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously agreed Monday to uphold the November election outcome that declared Sen. Mark Nye, a Democrat from Pocatello, the winner against Republican opponent Tom Katsilometes.

Katsilometes had filed a formal notice to the Senate, claiming there were multiple errors in the vote counting and sunshine law compliance.

Under the Idaho Constitution, the Senate is the judge in formal contests of Senate election results - not the courts. The last time the Senate received a formal contest of an election was in 1980.

The committee's recommendation now goes before the full Idaho Senate for final approval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.