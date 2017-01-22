Risch to vote in favor of Tillerson for Secretary of State

Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson,President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee January 11, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote on the confirmation of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State on Monday.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch sits on that committee and said he will vote in favor of the former Exxon-Mobile CEO.

Tillerson was grilled by members of the committee during confirmation hearings, leaving some members questioning his qualifications for the job.

This weekend’s Washington Post headline read “Tillerson Nomination Hangs By A Thread.”

Risch said that’s actually true.

“I suppose that’s technically true since he has to run the table with the Republicans because the Democrats up here are still very, very angry," Risch told KTVB on Thursday. "I suspect they are going to lock up and vote together."

There are 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans on the committee.

Committee chair Sen. Bob Corker said he expects Tillerson to be confirmed this week despite the concerns voiced by some committee members. The most vocal being senators Marco Rubio and Cory Booker who questioned Tillerson on his lobbying of Congress on oil sanctions during his time with Exxon-Mobile, potential conflicts of interest with his business dealings, and his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Marco Rubio has real concerns about Putin for good reason…he is not to be trusted.” Said Risch. “I come at it from a different perspective. I think the more that Putin gets to know these guys the better it is for us and better for world relations.”

The committee has four options. It may report the nomination to the full Senate favorably, unfavorably, without recommendation, or it may choose to take no action at all. The confirmation vote in the full Senate needs a simple majority.

