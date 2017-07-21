Rep. Simpson on Trump: 'The president is a distraction'

Rep. Mike Simpson (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson is not mincing words about his frustration in Washington.

The tenth-term Republican congressman let loose in a Politico article published Thursday, calling the President Donald Trump "a distraction."

"I don't even pay any attention to what is going on with the administration because I don't care. They're a distraction. The family is a distraction, the president is a distraction," Simpson told Politico. "At first, it was 'Well yeah, this is the guy we elected. He'll learn, he'll learn.' And you just don't see that happening."

It's not the first time Simpson has publicly criticized Trump. He declined to endorse the Republican nominee, telling KTVB before the election that he did not believe the business mogul "was fit to be president."

"It's like we're being offered hemlock or strychnine and the debate is which one's the least painful," Simpson said then of the major-party candidates.

Despite his remarks about the president, Simpson has largely voted with the GOP agenda since Trump took office, including supporting Trump's push for new healthcare legislation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV