Rep. Raúl Labrador hosts contentious town hall meeting

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) speaks at a town hall meeting at Meridian Middle School on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

MERIDIAN (AP) - The Latest on Idaho Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador's town hall (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador faced jeers from a combative crowd when he said that he does not believe there's any evidence of criminality inside President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Labrador held his first town hall of the year Wednesday night. The room - which seats 1,200 - was nearly full of progressive activists who immediately started the event booing the congressman.

Labrador says that he has no problem standing up to Trump, but that he doesn't feel Congress has enough evidence to subpoena Trump to force him to hand over his tax returns.

Despite facing an angry crowd, Labrador has remained calm saying "I don't mind if you boo me, but please don't shout at each other."

6:15 p.m.

Idaho's Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador is holding a town hall, the first of the state's congressional delegation to do so since the November election.

Labrador, who represents Idaho's first district, will conduct a 90-minute long town hall Wednesday at the Meridian Middle School auditorium. It seats roughly 1,200 people, which was almost full before the event began.

Progressive activists who say they're concerned about President Donald Trump were already lining up outside the venue several hours before it starts at 6:30 p.m.

Labrador held more than 20 town halls last year, but he generally holds four to six a year since taking office in 2010.

© 2017 KTVB-TV