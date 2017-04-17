Race for lieutenant governor attracts another candidate

Steve Pankey

BOISE - The 2018 race for lieutenant governor in Idaho continues to attract more candidates.

Steve Pankey of Twin Falls has filed to run for the position as a Republican. Pankey previously ran for governor in 2014 as a Constitutional candidate, during which he described himself as Idaho's first openly gay gubernatorial candidate. In 2010, Pankey ran as a Republican for lieutenant governor, but won just 13 percent of the vote in the GOP primary election.

Other candidates in the race inclde GOP state Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, GOP state Rep. Kelley Packer of McCammon and Idaho Falls businesswoman Janice McGeachin. The seat is expected to collect a wide number of candidates after incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced he would be running for governor in 2018.

Idaho's lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state.

© 2017 Associated Press