Polling places need accessibility upgrade

Voters cast their ballots at a polling place in Ada County. (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - Five polling places in southwestern Idaho may need to be relocated if modifications can't be made to make them more accessible.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that a U.S. Department of Justice investigation conducted on Election Day questioned Caldwell County's measures to bring the polling places into compliance with the Americans for Disabilities Act.

In a Jan. 31 letter, U.S. Assistant Attorney Jessica Gunder wrote that Canyon County must either make permanent architectural modifications to five polling places or relocate them.

Gunder says the county can make temporary changes to an additional 10 polling places.

Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto says his office will hire Living Independence Network Corp., a Boise-based firm specializing in making recommendations on how to make buildings accessible for people with disabilities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.