Otter orders cybersecurity improvements for Idaho

BOISE - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed an executive order aimed at protecting the state's computer networks from hackers.

The order signed Monday creates a director of Information Security position, with that person reporting directly to the governor.

The search to fill that position will begin after the Legislature approves funding for the position.

The order follows recommendations from Otter's Cybersecurity Task Force.

The executive order also directs state agencies to implement by June 30 a system intended to improve communications and decision making involving cybersecurity.

The order also requires state employees take cybersecurity instruction before being allowed access to state computer systems.

