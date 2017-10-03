Otter appoints new judge to Idaho Court of Appeals

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has appointed Deputy Attorney General Jessica Marie Lorello to the Idaho Court of Appeals.

Otter announced Tuesday that Lorello will fill the vacancy created by the recent retire of Judge John Melanson. She will serve out the remainder of Melanson's term, which expires in January 2019.

The position is an elected seat, meaning Lorello will have to decide if she wants to seek election to remain on the bench.

Melanson had served on the four-member appeals court since 2009.

Lorello was among four candidates nominated to Otter by the Idaho Judicial Council. She has worked in the criminal law division of the Attorney General's Office since 2004.

Otter says Lorello's experience in criminal appellate cases was a strong factor in choosing her for the position, which has a high caseload of criminal appeals.

