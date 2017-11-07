Otter appoints city planner as Caldwell representative

(Photo: Terhune, Katie)

BOISE -- Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed a new representative to fill the District 10 seat recently vacated by Brandon Hixon amid a criminal investigation.

Jarom Wagoner, a senior planner for the City of Caldwell, will begin serving immediately, finishing out Hixon's term.

Hixon resigned from his seat Oct. 20. The criminal investigation against him, first launched by the Caldwell Police Department in October, has since been handed over to the Idaho Attorney General. The investigation involves allegations of sexual abuse, but details about the case remain scarce.

No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday.

Wagoner previously ran for the House seat 10A Republican nomination in 2012. He has worked as a planner for the City of Caldwell since 2013, and was previously employed as a planner for the Ada County Highway District.

“I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me to represent and serve the people of District 10,” Wagoner said in a statement. “I look forward to this next legislative session and addressing those issues that matter most to the people of District 10 and to all the people of our great state.”

Officials say Wagoner has been involved as a Republican precinct committeeman and a member of the Canyon County Republican Central Committee. He and his wife Lisa have three sons.

The balance of the term will run through 2018.

“Joining the Legislature mid-term makes things a little tougher for Representative Wagoner, but I’m confident that lawmakers and leaders will embrace him and help make his tenure positive and productive," Otter said in a statement. "He deserves our support in representing the people of my native Canyon County.”

