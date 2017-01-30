New Idaho bill would ban sanctuary cities

Idaho Capitol (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho cities and counties would lose taxpayer money if they curtailed enforcing federal immigration laws and instead adopted so-called "sanctuary city" policies under new legislation introduced in the Statehouse.



The proposal comes just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive action to crackdown on immigrant-protecting sanctuary policies by cutting federal dollars. While several big cities, such as New York and Chicago, have formal sanctuary policies in place, Idaho has none.



Republican Rep. Greg Chaney of Caldwell says that his bill does not allow law enforcement officers to arrest or round up suspects solely for immigration violations. The House State Affairs Committee introduced the bill Monday with just one Democratic lawmaker casting a nay vote. The proposal must now clear a full legislative hearing.

