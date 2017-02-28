Sequins in Congress: Melania sparkles for Trump's speech

You don't usually see sequins in Congress.
But first lady Melania Trump sparkled Tuesday night in a belted black dress and jacket combo, embellished with flower designs. She wore the most glamorous suit we've ever seen during President Trump's first address to joint session of Congress. And she made quite the entrance in it.
First lady Melania Trump arrives for President Trump's address to Congress https://t.co/3bl5a5pED1 #TrumpAddress https://t.co/U7HQ5juFIE— CNN (@CNN) March 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump opted for a red dress.
It was similar to the color that she and her stepmother wore earlier in the day as they watched President Trump sign executive orders that target a water-protection rule and elevate an initiative on historically black colleges and universities into the White House.
