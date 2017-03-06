TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Maple Street house fire in Nampa
-
Civil forfeiture bill moves to state senate
-
Update: Horse rescued from deep snow is making great progress
-
Boise River close to flood stage
-
Anniversary of church shooting one day away
-
Thousands rally to support Idaho public lands
-
Revised Travel Ban
-
Attorney General talks about Dietrich case
-
St. Al's neurosurgeons using new technology
More Stories
-
Proposed bill would protect homeowners from squattersMar. 6, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
-
Trump issues revised travel ban for six…Mar. 6, 2017, 7:57 a.m.
-
Mountain Home dentist charged with selling sedativesMar. 6, 2017, 11:40 a.m.