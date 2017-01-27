President Trump signs executive order halting refugee program

President Trump signs executive actions on 'extreme vetting' and growing the military (Photo: NBC News)

BOISE -- On Friday, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at strengthening the country's response to terrorism at home and overseas.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don't want 'em here," President Trump said after signing the orders. "We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

Following through with campaign promises, the President signed an executive order calling for "extreme vetting" of visa-seekers from war-torn countries. The order suspends America's refugee program and shuts the door on Syrian refugees.

MORE: Trump's executive order suspends the entry of Syrian refugees into U.S.

Idaho has become a safe haven for many people fleeing terror-stricken countries over the years. KTVB spoke with people on all sides of this issue today: from the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, to the director of an agency who works closely with refugees, to those who fled terror-plagued countries for a better life in the U.S. Some say Trump's decision was disappointing and harmful, while supporters saying it was the right move to protect the American people.

"The people that we're here to help are fleeing ISIS, people who are fleeing terrorists and fleeing extreme violence in their countries. Not the perpetrators," International Rescue Committee Executive Director Julianne Donnelly Tzul said.

MORE: What do executive orders actually do?

Signing this executive order suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days while the visa program is under review, except for people of religious minorities facing persecution in those countries.

It limits the total number of refugees from 110,000 to 50,000 for 2017.



"It is just so disappointing that a country which is founded on freedom of religion, founded on the idea of people being able to express themselves and be safe and be whole, would be turning people away because of their religion or because of fears about who they are," Tzul added.

The order singles out Syrian refugees, halting their resettlement until President Trump is satisfied with changes to refugee programs - a move that a lot of Republicans are backing.

"I think this is a year or two or more late," Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates said. "We've had a number of instances where our immigration system seems to have failed to stop or help identify threats."

Chairman Yates says until things change fundamentally in Syria, this temporary hold is out of an abundance of caution, and he supports that approach.

Syria is the only country named in the executive order, but entry from certain nations related to the Visa Waiver Program are also put on hold for 90 days. NBC News reports the most recent version of that program put restrictions on those who traveled to seven Middle Eastern countries since early 2011- Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen or Iraq.

"I think the refugee resettlements from war-torn areas of Middle East is a very difficult policy challenge. I think we have to take the security of our homeland first," Yates added.

Tzul says the U.S. has "incredibly strong vetting measures already in place."

There are nine steps including background checks through multiple law enforcement agencies, interviews, medical checks, travel history, and more.

The president's executive order says it will take that vetting process further.

"It's very hard. You can't imagine," Ali Alsaedi, a refugee from Iraq, told KTVB.

Alsaedi and his family fled Iraq in 2012 for a better life and they ended up in Boise.

"America is a dream for everyone on the Earth," Alsaedi added. "I wait[ed] at least two years to come to the USA. And this was fine because I know some people they [are] waiting [for] five years or four years, or more than five years, and they're still in Iraq waiting."

He says Trump's executive order is extremely disappointing; he says it's not fair to him and everyone waiting to come to America.

"They are very peaceful and they are very kind and they believe what the USA believes," Alsaedi said.

According to NBC News, Trump's order also leaves open the possibility of including other nations and does not mention the word Islam. It refers to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 as a justification: Most of the hijackers in the 9/11 attacks were Saudi Arabian nationals. Others were from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

President Trump also signed a second order aimed at rebuilding the u-s military and called for new resources, which he says is long overdue.



(© 2017 KTVB)