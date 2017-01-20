WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump wave after he took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times EST):

12:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump says in his inauguration speech that an America united is an America that's "totally unstoppable."

Trump says Americans must speak their minds openly and disagree honestly, but they must always pursue solidarity.

Trump says Americans need not fear — they're protected by military and law enforcement personnel.

But most importantly, he says, "we will be protected by God."

12:18 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that when Americans open their heart to patriotism, "there is no room for prejudice."

Trump is repeating a campaign promise to eradicate "radical Islam." He says he'll rebuild America's roads, bridges, airports and railways by following "two simple rules: buy American and hire American."

Trump is promising to seek friendship with all nations by reinforcing existing alliances and forming new ones.

12:15 p.m.

In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump is repeating the dark vision and the list of the country's woes that he hit on during the campaign.

Trump describes closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the county and says the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."

The Republican president says the U.S. "will confront hardships but we will get the job done."

He says the oath of office he just took "is an oath of allegiance to all Americans" and said that the country will share "one glorious destiny."

12:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that he will govern the country by putting America first.

Trump is saying in his first speech as president that "from this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand" and that "from this day forward it's going to be only America first."

Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

He says "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries" taking American jobs.

Trump says that under his leadership, America "will start winning like never before."

12:11 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement "the likes of which the world has never seen before."

Trump says the United States exists to serve its citizens.

He says Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs.

But he says too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.

Trump says the "carnage stops right here and right now."

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is declaring his victory a victory for working people.

Trump says in his inauguration speech: "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another," but "transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"

Trump says that, for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.

He says: "Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed."

He says, "That all changes starting right here and right now."

Trump is also thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their "gracious" aid through the transition.

12:09 p.m.

President Donald Trump says change starts "right here and right now."

The new president is using his inaugural address to say it doesn't matter which party controls the government. He says that what matters is "whether our government is controlled by the people."

Trump says the forgotten men and women of the country "will be forgotten no longer."

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is beginning his inaugural address by saying that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

He says Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."

It began to rain in Washington as Trump started speaking.

Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

