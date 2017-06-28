N. Idaho lawmaker mulling congressional run

Luke Malek (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker says he's considering running for the state's open 1st Congressional District seat.



Rep. Luke Malek, a Republican from Coeur d'Alene, told the Spokesman-Reviewon Tuesday that he's currently discussing running for Congress with close family and friends. Malek is a third-term state representative.



The congressional seat is up for grabs now that U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has announced he's running for governor in 2018.



Two other GOP candidates have since entered the congressional race: former Lt. Gov. David Leroy and former state Sen. Russ Fulcher, a Republican from Meridian. Layne Bangerter, former chair of President Donald Trump's campaign, has also said he's mulling running for the seat.



The district covers the northern half of the state and snakes down to the western part of the Treasure Valley, including parts of Boise.

