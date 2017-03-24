Minimal reaction from Idaho lawmakers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Caretaker, neighbor charged with murder
-
London attack survivor grew up in Boise
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Treefort Music Fest draws thousands to Boise
-
Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler opposes current GOP health care bill
-
Clock ticking to pass transportation bill
-
Boise River rises, pushing water over banks
-
Winter weather impacts wine production
-
Tapp released from prison after 20 years
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
More Stories
-
Boise Police searching for armed bank robberMar 24, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
Republicans give up on Obamacare repeal bill, move…Mar 24, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Boise man facing 15 felonies in child sex caseMar 24, 2017, 1:16 p.m.