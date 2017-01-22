Melba farmer sworn in as Trump special assistant

Layne Bangerter is sworn in as special assistant to President Donald Trump. (Photo: Phil Hardy)

BOISE - A Melba farmer and rancher is now part of the Trump Administration.

Layne Bangerter was sworn in Saturday as a special assistant to President Donald Trump. The 54-year-old will work on reforming the Environmental Protection Agency, according to Phil Hardy, a friend of Bangerter who attended the ceremony.

Bangerter headed the Trump presidential campaign in Idaho, and has experience working on public and private land issues.

Layne Bengerter is joined by his wife and daughter during a swearing-in ceremony Saturday. Bangerter will serve as special assistant to President Donald Trump. (Photo: Phil Hardy)

