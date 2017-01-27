March for Life participants optimistic about Trump, Pence

Activists participate in the 2016 March for Life as they march up Constitution Avenue January 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. The annual event marked the anniversary of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Renaissance Hotel — the official hotel for March for Life participants to gather in Washington, D.C. — was buzzing with excitement Thursday.

Thousands of people were meeting for events ahead of Friday’s anti-abortion March for Life. It’s the 44th year of the march, but this time, many attendees said, is the first in nearly a decade they feel their voices will be heard — and that's because of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

“With the administration that has promised pro-life policies being enacted there’s just a lot of hope and a lot of enthusiasm,” Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, told USA TODAY.

“It sure does,” feel different under Trump than previous marches when Barack Obama was president, Mancini said. Obama was a supporter of abortion rights and threatened to veto any legislation that would curb them.

“We’ve seen one executive order after the other really not protecting the inherent dignity of the human person from conception to natural death. It’s a breath of relief, a breath fresh air, for us to now have people who are wanting to forward pro-life policies,” Mancini continued.

The new administration has made clear that they are anti-abortion. One of the first executive orders Trump signed was to prohibit U.S. aid from going to international organizations that promote abortion. Trump has also repeatedly vowed that whomever he chooses to fill the vacant position on the Supreme Court will be pro-life.

And or the first time in the march's history, the vice president will speak. Pence announced Thursday he'd be speaking; senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is set to address the crowd as well.

