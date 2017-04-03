Lt. Gov. Little: Repeal the Idaho sales tax on groceries

Lt. Gov. Brad Little (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Lt. Gov. Brad Little says Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter should approve a proposal that would repeal the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries.

Little announced Monday that repealing the grocery sales tax is the type of reform Idaho needs to remain competitive with other states.

Otter has until April 12 to decide the fate of the proposal lawmakers sent him before adjourning for the year. The tax cut is estimated to slash the state's general fund by roughly $80 million in the first year it's implemented.

Little is currently running as a Republican candidate in the 2018 governor's race. Fellow GOP candidate and former state Sen. Russ Fulcher also supports the repeal. Meanwhile, Boise businessman and also GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist has not weighed publicly about the topic.

