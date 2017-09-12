Lt. Gov. Little open, Rep. Labrador mum on releasing assets

Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

Lt. Gov. Brad Little's campaign says he's open to voluntarily disclosing his assets at some point along the gubernatorial campaign trail, but his staffers aren't saying what Little will hand over or when that might happen.

The Associated Press asked Little and U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador - both Republican candidates running for governor in 2018 - if they would disclose their personal financial ties after opponent Tommy Ahlquist announced last week he plans on doing so soon. No major Democratic candidate is currently in the race.

Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador. (Photo: Raul Labrador)

Labrador's campaign has not responded to multiple requests from the AP. However, Labrador is already required to disclose his assets as a member of Congress.

Meanwhile, Little and Ahlquist aren't required to make such a disclosure.

Idaho law does not require candidates or its governor to release personal financial information.

