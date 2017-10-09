Local cancer survivor speaks out against Trump's EPA nominee

Trevor Schaefer (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A local brain cancer survivor is speaking out against President Trump's new pick for the nation's top chemical regulator.

Trevor Schaefer, first made headlines when "Trevor's Law" was adopted last year as a part of Congress' overhaul of the Toxic Substances Control Act.

He says implementation of his bill would be in jeopardy if the Senate confirms Michael Dourson's nomination for the number two position with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Schaefer was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 13 in McCall.

“I was part of a suspected cancer cluster that's how our journey started wanting to draft federal legislation,” Schaefer said.

Trevor's Law, which aims at increasing cancer cluster research, was signed into law as part of the Toxic Substances Control Act, a measure that had not been updated in 40 years.

If confirmed by the Senate, Micheal Dourson will be in charge of overseeing that act, something Schaefer and many Senate Democrats don't think he's fit to do.

Schaefer traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to personally relay his concerns to Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo.

“Michael Dourson's track record shows that he has significantly downplayed the impact of different chemicals and how they affect human health,” Schaefer said.

Dourson's controversy stems from his work producing industry-funded research, which critics say downplays the health risks of chemical substances.

Despite criticism, Dourson has received many accolades from top scientists, and spokesperson for the EPA Liz Bowman tells NBC Dourson is a "highly qualified scientist who is a professor at the University of Cincinnati and a founder of a nonprofit."

KTVB reached out to Sen. Crapo's office regarding Dourson's nomination. Staffers say Crapo has not made a final determination on his nomination.

