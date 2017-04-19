Rep. Raul Labrador hosts a town hall meeting (file image). (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho) will host a town hall meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The event, which will take place in the auditorium of Meridian Middle School is free and open to the public.

It is the first of two town halls Labrador has planned in the Treasure Valley this month. On Monday, April 24, he will host an event at Mission Aviation Fellowship in Nampa. That town hall also begins at 6:30 p.m.

If you are unable to be there in person, we will carry both events live on KTVB.COM.

