Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) speaks at a town hall meeting at Meridian Middle School on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

Idaho's Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, who represents Idaho's first district, will take questions during a town hall meeting at Mission Aviation Fellowship at 112 N. Pilatus Lane in Nampa Monday night.

KTVB will stream the town hall live beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Live Blog Labrador town hall in Nampa

