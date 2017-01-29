Labrador: Trump team 'failed to provide clear guidance' on travel ban

Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - President Donald Trump's controversial executive order to temporarily ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries is sound policy, but was poorly executed, Rep. Raul Labrador said in a statement Sunday.

Trump's immigration order prompted chaos and outrage this weekend, with major protests at airports nationwide.

In the statement Labrador blames the media for "mischaracterization of the order as a 'ban on Muslims'" that was "intentionally designed to mislead the public and to undermine the president's agenda."

The Idaho Republican points out that Trump, as president, has the "sweeping powers" to suspend entry into the United States. But the administration "failed to provide clear guidance on the policy which caused substantial confusion at the ports of entry," Labrador said.

Labrador, who is the vice chairman of the House Immigration and Border Security subcommittee, urged the Trump administration to revisit the order's applicability to legal permanent residents of the U.S.

"Inadequate review and poor implementation of this executive order threatens to undermine otherwise sound policy," he said.

Late Sunday night, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) also released a statement affirming the move to secure the nation's borders, and calling for an improved vetting process.

"During town meetings I held across my state, Idahoans affirmed that we must take steps to secure our borders and I agree," Crapo wrote. "We will need to constantly refine and improve our vetting process."

Labrador's full statement is below:

“Congress has identified significant flaws with the vetting process for those seeking entry into the United States. The prior administration failed to adequately address security concerns. President Trump has finally taken necessary national security and public safety measures regarding refugees and non-immigrants seeking entry. The media’s mischaracterization of the order as a ‘ban on Muslims’ is not only false, it is intentionally designed to mislead the public and to undermine the President's agenda. The ban is temporary and does not exclude any particular group based on religion.”

“The President of the United States has sweeping powers to suspend the entry into the United States of aliens if their entry is detrimental to the interests of the United States. The Administration, however, could have done a better job of implementing this executive order. They failed to provide clear guidance on the policy which caused substantial confusion at the ports of entry. I urge the Administration to revisit the order's applicability to legal permanent residents of the United States, and exercise great care before taking future action. Inadequate review and poor implementation of this executive action threatens to undermine otherwise sound policy. I remain a strong supporter of President Trump’s bold efforts to keep America safe, but they must be legally sound and uniformly enforced. I look forward to working with the President on these issues.”

