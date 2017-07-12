Idaho's top election chief talks possible campaign reforms

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney

BOISE - Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says that if a company wants to try to buy a lawmaker with campaign contributions then the public should have easy access to those records.

Denney added that he would be fine if there were no limits on campaign contributions because courts have consistently ruled the government can't restrict the public's First Amendment rights.

The Republican election chief made his remarks Wednesday while listing possible changes to the state's sunshine laws during the first meeting of the Campaign Finance Reform legislative panel.

Some of the lawmakers on the committee bristled at Denney's remarks. Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, of Ketchum, countered campaign limits are important and should not be removed. Meanwhile, House Majority Caucus Chair John Vander Woude, of Nampa, argued he had never seen campaign contributions influence a lawmaker's decision.

