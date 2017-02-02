Idaho's top education official weighs in DeVos nomination

BOISE - The confirmation of Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, now hangs in the balance. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins (R) Maine, and Lisa Murkowski (R) Alaska, announced they will be voting against DeVos, bringing the vote to 50-50.

"I will not, I cannot confirm her," Collins.

"I was trying to get to yes, and I couldn't," said Murkowski.

Their reason: Both say they have concerns about DeVos' education experience and what the billionaire knows about public education.

"I think Mrs. DeVos has a lot to learn about our public schools," Murkowski said.

We wanted to know what the Gem State's top education official thinks about DeVos, so we talked to Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.

"I'm not familiar with her background in education, but again I know what words to look for when she's speaking and it's stability and flexibility," Ybarra said.

Ybarra also says she thinks DeVos' ideas line up with her department's priorities.

"What does that look like?" said Ybarra. "It's going to be left up to the states and we've had school choice in Idaho for years and I've been very supportive of that. If she surrounds herself with experienced educators we don't have anything to worry about."

A successful confirmation hinges on the Republican vote. Lindsay Nothern, a spokesperson for Sen. Mike Crapo, says "He's reasonably supportive of nominees in general but hasn't made all of the individual announcements yet, but will do so soon."

DeVos faces a full Senate vote with 50 votes in her favor right now. If it stays that way it will force Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie - casting a vote on a Cabinet confirmation, a first in U.S. history.

Copyright 2016 KTVB